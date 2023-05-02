Angel Reese Shows Off Her New Mercedes For 21st Birthday

Videos by OutKick

For anyone who’s still angry about Angel Reese’s John Cena Impression during the NCAA Tournament, the LSU sophomore can’t hear you over the roar of her new Mercedes.

Alright, so maybe there won’t be much of a roar because it looks to be an electric Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan. In which case, that roar might be more of a mild hum.

The sophomore out of Baltimore was a major part of her team’s success at this year’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

However, despite being named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, it was Reese’s “You can’t see me” gesture to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, not her play, that was the talk of the town for weeks afterward.

Now, to celebrate reaching the legal drinking age, she’ll be whipping around the streets of Baton Rouge (fun fact: that means “Red Stick”) in her new car.

BIG BODY BENZ BARBIE! 👀💖Why not get a new car when it’s your 21st birthday week??? 🥳Thank you @mercedesbenzbatonrouge for helping me purchase my NEW CAR!! I wouldn’t be the BAYOU BARBIE without @matchpconnect @bayoutraditions #BAYOUBARBIETURNS21 #GODDID pic.twitter.com/EF2ERqVruq — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 1, 2023

It’s worth noting, Reese is 6-foot-3. That is one spacious sedan.

Reese thanked the dealership for helping her buy the car (I’m sure they were more than happy to oblige; they usually are).

There’s no denying that she’s a heck of a player, but man, Reese had a habit of stealing headlines in ways aside from her on-court acumen.

In addition to trolling Caitlin Clark, Reese also bashed First Lady Jill Biden for floating the idea of inviting both LSU and Iowa to the White House.

“If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House,” she said. “Remember she made a comment about how both teams should be invited because of sportsmanship. I’m like, ‘Are you saying that because of what I did?’

