ESPN, Sports Media Rush To Call Angel Reese Criticism Racist In Wake Of Caitlin Clark Taunt

Videos by OutKick

At the end of the Women’s College Basketball National Championship game, LSU star Angel Reese aggressively taunted Iowa star Caitlin Clark.

Of course, many people — including myself — had a problem with this. Not only did Reese continue taunting for over 10 seconds, but she stalked Clark around the court. She also yelled at Clark, trying desperately to get her attention.

She wanted Clark to have to look at her taunting. Reese attempted to create confrontation. And she did it very aggrssively.

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

If you think Angel Reese went too far in taunting Caitlin Clark, ESPN wants you to know that’s probably because you’re a racist. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

There’s trash talk in sports, and some of it we applaud and some of it we condemn. This falls in the latter category because of the points I just mentioned. It didn’t happen in the heat of the moment or during an emotional exchange.

The game had been decided. Reese appeared to have planned this particular taunt.

Then she kept doing it after the game and put it on social media.

She is so obsessed with Clark. Congrats on the ring and natty… but Clark living rent free for life. pic.twitter.com/64NTylWLVW — Ross (@RJHINDM) April 3, 2023

Those defending Reese like to point out that Clark does the same thing. Though, that’s intellectually dishonest. Here is Clark performing the same face-waving gesture earlier in the tournament.

Did Caitlin Clark hit Hailey Van Lith with the “You can’t see me” gesture? @kellygramlich pic.twitter.com/9NXynU3yXF — Kenya Fouch (@KenyaFouch) March 27, 2023

Pretty clear difference here. Clark, after hitting a big shot, performs the gesture aimed at her own bench.

But, if you think what Clark did is OK — it is — and you think what Reese did was wrong — it is — then you, like me, are a racist.

At least, that’s what the media is saying.

When a white woman from Iowa, Caitlin Clark taunts the other team during a game it’s “funny” and “part of competition”.



When a black woman from Louisiana, Angel Reese, decides to do it back, she’s “not showing sportsmanship” and “disgusting”.



If you ever needed an example of… pic.twitter.com/MuHMdO4Tsn — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 3, 2023

When Caitlin Clark taunted Louisville in the Elite Eight, she was praised.



When Angel Reese, taunted Caitlin Clark with the exact same gesture in the championship, she was called classless.



I wonder whyTE? pic.twitter.com/8WARkZH7SB — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 3, 2023

ESPN goes all-in on racism angle between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

Of course, if there’s an opportunity to call people racist, ESPN is going to go all-out. And, they did just that.

RELATED: ESPN, A NETWORK THAT NEVER STOPS TALKING ABOUT RACISM, IGNORES BLATANT RACISM THAT DOESN’T FIT THEIR NARRATIVE

Some, like Jalen Rose and Ryan Clark, tried to be subtle about it. But make no mistake: they’re calling any criticism of Reese racist.

How Angel Reese is being vilified by many highlights exactly what @dawnstaley was talking about. — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) April 2, 2023

If you praised Caitlin Clark as competitive, fiery, and passionate for doing the “You can’t See me” celebration and are criticizing Angel Reese for the same we already know!! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 2, 2023

Others, like Jay Williams, got more to the point.

So did Stephen A. Smith.

When Caitlin Clark did it…people were celebrating it and talking about nothing but her greatness.



BUT the SECOND a sister stepped up and thew it back in her face, everyone is mad. Come on! pic.twitter.com/nudeaqrcgk — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 3, 2023

It’s not just ESPN, though, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that Shannon Sharpe also played the race card.

"When Caitlin Clark did it, it was swag, but when Angel Reese does it, it’s classless. It's very clear: this is not about anything else but race.”



— @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/kHTLY4sEKT — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 3, 2023

This just serves as a reminder of the current media landscape.

If you criticize a black person, you are a racist.