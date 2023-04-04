How The Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark Publicity Is Great For Women’s College Basketball: Clay Travis

Videos by OutKick

Women’s college hoops ended with a bang after the widely watched (9.9 million) finale between LSU and Iowa. The March Madness championship game, featuring women’s college basketball’s best player Caitlin Clark, not only became a spike in popularity for the game, it produced several storylines to watch heading into next season.

On Tuesday’s OutKick the Show, I discussed how the buzzing feud between Clark and LSU forward Angel Reese is GOOD publicity for women’s basketball; why top players should want to play with Clark, a college hoop phenom; and how should the season tip-off next year to keep the momentum going.

Watch the full segment here:

Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Feud Is Drawing More Eyes To Booming Women’s College Hoops

The women’s championship game between LSU and Iowa drew 9.9 million people.

Now, to be fair, this aired on ABC, which has relatively never occurred before for the women’s championship, at least that I’m aware of. Broadcast television’s biggest audience ever for a women’s basketball game.

Credit the continued fallout of the Caitlin Clark versus Angel Reese drama. The “You can’t see me” trash talk.

Caitlyn Clark went on ESPN today and said, “I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all. No matter what way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I compete. She competed. It was a super, super fun game.”

I think that’s what’s going to bring more people to our game. Again, a direct quote from Caitlyn Clark, This is great. Conflict is good. Conflict creates eyeballs.

More people because of this controversy, care about women’s college basketball than have ever cared about women’s college basketball before. Eyeballs equal controversy. As I’ve always said, “There’s no such thing as bad publicity, as long as you aren’t facing jail time.”

Iowa Should Be Transfer Hot-Spot After Caitlin Clark’s March Madness Run

I don’t know how active the transfer portal is in women’s college basketball, but I think it’s fair to say that Caitlin Clark’s Iowa team is not the most talented basketball team in the country.

Caitlin Clark may be the most talented individual player, but the rest of her surrounding cast is not the most talented in college basketball. I don’t think that’s a radical proposition. I think most of you would agree.

Why wouldn’t you want to play with Caitlin Clark in Iowa if you could? If you are a star athlete.

LSU basically remade their team through the transfer portal. If you’re a star women’s athlete, why wouldn’t you want to play alongside of Caitlyn Clark, especially in a NIL era?

Given how many of your games would be on television and how much you could grow your personal brand. That matters a lot in women’s college basketball and also, frankly, in women’s basketball, because the players don’t tend to make that much money.

So if you had the opportunity to go play for a team that everybody was paying attention to, why wouldn’t you do it? It feels to me like an absolute no-brainer. You should 100%. If you had that opportunity, go play with Iowa.