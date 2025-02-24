Who Will Be The New Worst Person In Television Following Joy Reid's Firing?

MSNBC is in the process of firing Joy Reid. For years, Reid has held the mantle of Worst Person in All of Television. Don't take our word for it. The OutKick readers voted her the Woke All-Star Champion last year.

No one--and we mean no one--spewed more racism and hatred on television than Reid. Here are some of her highlights, if that's what you call such incendiary bigotry.

We get it. Whites are the devil.

But with Reid soon on her way to Bluesky Heaven and probably writing guest columns on BET.com, the question begs: who will replace Reid as the Worst Person in All of Television?

We again asked the OutKick readers for their picks. Before you say Jim Acosta, remember that he was kicked out the door earlier this year by CNN. He doesn't count.

So far, Margaret Brennan is in the lead. Recasting the Holocaust last week as a consequence of free speech, seemingly in an attempt to argue that the US should adopt similar speech laws to Germany and the UK, will do that to you.

Condescension has never looked good on a dolt.

"Hard to get more nasty and deliberately dishonest than Jen Psaki. Truly a disgrace to Americans," one reader said.

And we are about to see more of her.

On Monday, MSNBC announced that Psaki would assume the 9 p.m. hour Tuesday through Friday after Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, when Rachel Maddow reverts to a once-a-week schedule.

Sticking with MSNBC, the channel will replace Reid at 7 pm with the trio of Sanders-Townsend, Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez. Steele, a former member of the Republican National Committee, was one of the chief protagonists of the Trump Faked His Assassination hoax.

Keep an eye on him. He'll fit right in.

".@KeithOlbermann. Oh, wait. Never mind," said another reader.

Keith tried to stage a return to television a few years ago, sending a 5,000-word dissertation-style email to former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, randomly begging for a job.

Shell said no.

(Olbermann does, however, have a new hobby: rage-posting comments to strangers.)

Several ESPN commentators also received votes. Elle Duncan was a popular pick. Interestingly, Joy Reid is one of Duncan's idols. Hence, the frequently racist remarks about white men:

In terms of hateful and racist rhetoric, ESPN's Mark Jones is the most natural successor to Reid's throne. However, Jones isn't nearly relevant enough to inherit the title.

Nonetheless, here are some of Mark Jones' X posts from the past few years:

Baseless accusations that stadium police officers were going to shoot him dead because he is black.

Tweets telling Rush Limbaugh to "rot in hell" the day his wife announced he had died of lung cancer.

Lies about the police murdering Jacob Blake, who is still alive.

Posts calling Stephen A. Smith a "coon."

Posts calling his white colleagues and bosses "blind to racism in front of him."

Tweets celebrating Nick Bosa tearing his ACL as "payback for standing for the national anthem" and supporting Donald Trump.

Claims that the Batman character is rooted in racism.

A photo saying, "MAGA women are skanks."

Claims that Gov. Ron DeSantis is a "member of the KKK." (He's not.)

Claims that Aaron Rodgers is a member of QAnon. (He's not.)

Statements that white people "appropriated" Jesus.

Debunked claims that the police shot Breonna Taylor when they saw her skin color. (They never saw her.)

A tweet from Bishop Talbert Swan that white people are "demonic forces of evil."

A tweet comparing Jason Whitlock to a house slave from the film "Django Unchained."

Tweets calling Queen Elizabeth a "racist" on the day she died.

All that to atone for having a white wife? Yes.

"Is @jemelehill on TV?" asked Grandma Winslow.

Not really. Her TruTV show draws fewer viewers than infomercials at 2:30 am on Tuesdays. Still, Hill recently called white men "the worst thing in America."

Those damn white men.

By the way, Hill also stands with Joy Reid on Bluesky:

Imagine their group chats.

Of course, the ladies of "The View" have to be considered. And while quite a few commenters voted for Whoopie Goldberg, the feeling here is that Sunny Hostin is the leader of the pack. See her post-election week of rage.

Hostin responded to Trump's victory by calling Latino men "sexist," white women "uneducated," America "deeply racist," black Republicans an "oxymoron," and conservative white women "roaches."

And what about white men?

Hostin also claimed that America treats black people similar to how China treats Muslim Uyghurs, whom the government is committing genocide against.

As for CNN, it's difficult to take the candidacy of anyone there seriously. They generate such little buzz we don't know much about them. Granted, some of those Marxian imbeciles debating Scott Jennings are rather cringe and stupid.

Anyway, here is Brian Stelter trying to explain to Americans why they should support giving more money to Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is still trying to jail his political opposition like a vile dictator:

Other names that received votes included Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jeffrey Toobin. The question on Toobin was "Worst Person on TV," not Zoom.

Just for clarity.

As for Kimmel, not a bad choice.

Ultimately, we have to lean toward Sunny Hostin. We aren't sure even Joy Reid could accomplish the feat of disparaging every non-black group in America in one week.

Hostin did.

And her catty, mean-girl scorn just makes her all the more unpleasant. For someone who so often rails against skin color and pretty girl privilege, few pundits have benefited more from such privileges than Hostin.

Honestly, if Hostin and Reid were not such bitter, bigoted half-wits, they might actually be pals.