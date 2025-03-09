Jasmine Crockett May Have Made Her Dumbest Statement Ever, Quite An Accomplishment

Like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez before her, Jasmine Crockett is using the "say ridiculous stuff to get the Internet riled up" strategy to move her way up the political ladder.

Both AOC and Crockett are radical left-wing members of the United States House of Representatives and neither seems particularly interested in spending time doing research and trying to, you know, govern. They are much more obsessed with media and social media reactions.

Of course, the legacy media LOVES these two women because they check a few boxes as women of color. Never mind the fact that neither ever offers strong policy positions, they have the right skin tone and genitalia to get the liberal media on their side.

As we have documented many times, AOC has said some outlandish things during her political career. I made a list last month, in fact. But this article is not about AOC, it's about Crockett.

She's been making waves as an anti-Donald Trump representative, and that's her bread-and-butter. She went back to that well during an appearance on MSNBC over the weekend, attempting to attack Trump's immigration policies, which have radically decreased the number of illegal immigrants into the United States.

And the key word there is "illegal." By definition, illegal means against the law, a.k.a. a crime. That seems obvious, right? Not to Crockett, apparently.

"It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally… It’s not a crime," Crockett said.

I'm sorry, what?

It's not a crime to … commit a crime? Did I hear that correctly? Honestly, I don't know what to even add to that.

Not only is this the dumbest thing that Crockett has ever said, it might be in the Top 5 of dumbest things ever stated by a U.S. Congress member.

Democrats are losing their minds over the fact that the American people have massively rejected their terrible policy ideas, and they are coming completely unraveled.