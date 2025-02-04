AOC Mocked For Calling Elon Musk An ‘Unintelligent Billionaire'

Sometimes, in this business, stories just write themselves. This is one of the situations. One of the least intelligent American politicians, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (also known as AOC), says that Elon Musk is "one of the most unintelligent billionaires" that she has "ever met."

Seriously. She said that. Publicly.

Don't believe me? Well, I have the evidence.

I mean, c'mon. First, Elon Musk is the founder and CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX. One of those companies created the world's best electric vehicle. The other sends humans into outer space. There's a reason that the phrase, "it's not rocket science" exists. Because rocket science requires an extremely strong intellect.

AOC, conversely, is a former bartender turned politician. And, at the end of the day, winning at politics comes down to a popularity contest.

So, on the one hand, we have a guy who founded companies that do, quite literally, rocket science. On the other hand, we have a woman who was a bartender until winning a popularity contest in New York's 14th District.

Without any other information, we can probably surmise which of those two human beings is more intelligent.

Fortunately, we have a lot more information that we can use. AOC has said some extremely unintelligent things during her political career (and probably her bartending career, but there's a lot less documentation of this era of her life). She believes, for example, that people can change their gender. This is an objectively false claim that biology easily refutes.

AOC also claims that Donald Trump is a fascist, which is, once again, easily refuted by a basic understanding of history. You'd think someone who works in the government might understand this, but simple facts elude the Congresswoman quite frequently.

She also believes that a 70-degree November day in New York is evidence of climate change.

These three things that AOC said have all come in the past four months, too. A deep-dive into her unintelligent takes from years gone by would take time and effort that I'm just not willing to spend on her.

Actually, let's quickly back up to 2019 for arguably her most famous dumb comment.

Calling Elon Musk "unintelligent" appears to be a classic projection from the New York Rep. She is not now, nor will she ever be, nearly as intelligent as Elon Musk.

She might not even realize this, but her take on Musk only furthers the idea that she is lacking in the intelligence department. Hooray for irony!

Predictably, social media crushed AOC for her insane commentary.

As much as I'd like to say that I wish AOC would just go away, I'm happy that she exists.

Seeing exactly how people like this think – and understanding that many Americans actually vote for these nonsensical politicians – is an important key in defeating them.