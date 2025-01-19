AOC Predictably Losing Her Mind As Donald Trump Set To Take Office Again

We have an early entry for "most predictable headline of 2025." Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democrat Congresswoman known as AOC, is in full scare-tactic mode as Donald Trump sets to take office Monday.

Trump, who served as the nation's 45th President, handily defeated Kamala Harris in the United States Presidential election to become the 47th president. Not only did Trump secure victory, but Republicans took control of both the House and the Senate, as Americans soundly rejected Democrats and their ridiculous "identity politics" game.

One might think that the Democrats learned from the election loss, but alas, that doesn't appear to be the case. At least, not for some.

One of those people is AOC. Rather than dial down the rhetoric against Trump, AOC is ramping it up ahead of Inauguration Day. On Sunday, she posted a video from her couch, where she warned, essentially, that America's democracy is going to end.

"We are on the eve of an authoritarian administration," she began in a very somber tone. "This is what 21st century fascism is starting to look like."

It's like she doesn't even hear herself. You know one of the biggest tells of a fascist regime? Censorship. Who, in America, is into censorship? Well, if we look at things like COVID and transgenderism, it's the Democrats who pushed to censor and control speech.

RELATED: Democrat Scare Tactics Fail, 'Protection Of Women And Girls In Sports Act' Passes House

If anything, Americans rejected the Democrats' attempt to control and compel speech, which served as a rejection of fascism. But, not to AOC. No, the real threat is Donald Trump – who, by the way, has already served a four-year term as U.S. President without turning the country into 1920-1940s Italy.

"Republicans really model themselves after Orban's Hungary… they will try to govern and control media and companies in the United States," she continued.

Hm. Try to control media? You mean like when the Biden Administration forced social media companies to bury the Hunter Biden laptop story or cover up negative press towards the COVID vaccines? Like that, AOC?

Then, AOC tries to encourage her followers to use Bluesky. Interesting. A Democrat politician pushing people to join a platform that serves as an echo chamber for other far-left liberals… doesn't that sound like, I don't know, trying to control media?

Joseph Goebbels, a German politician and Nazi, said the following in 1934: "the cleverest trick used in propaganda against Germany during the war was to accuse Germany of what our enemies themselves were doing."

So, a Nazi leader thinks that effective propaganda means accusing the enemy of what you're doing. AOC seems to be following this playbook pretty closely.

Do with that information what you will.