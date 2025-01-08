Ok, Zuck: So You Say You're Going To Stop Censoring Conservatives; Call Me Skeptical | Tomi Lahren

Published|Updated

So here we go again. Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, who has REPEATEDLY denied censoring conservatives on his platforms, is now vowing to ease up on his censorship of conservatives and free thinkers on his platforms. 

Promises From Meta's Mark Zuckerberg

Feels like we’ve been here before because we have. 

Zuckerberg doing MMA.

And while I am optimistic that since Mark has taken up MMA and increased his testosterone, he has seen the light and means it this time, I am obviously very skeptical and for good reason. 

I want to share just some more recent and egregious examples of my personal censorship experiences on Meta. 

Starting with the most egregious.

Censorship of Tomi Lahren on Facebook.

Wherein Facebook worked hand in glove with the Biden Admin to censor my content, specifically my personal choice to announce I would not be getting the jab. 

But there are many other examples of fishy crap done to me, and maybe even to you, by Meta platforms. 

Here’s one from October 8, 2024 wherein I shared a news report in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene that discussed migrants looting in flood-ravaged areas. 

I shared the post to my Instagram story. It was taken down for this reason.

According to Instagram, my sharing of the story "targeted a group of people based on who they are by portraying them as less than human"

That’s quite the stretch there, Instagram. 

But there’s more, and here’s a fun one. 

An Instagram policy violation for sharing photos of me and friends at a Nashville bar. 

That was deemed "objectionable activity."

Here’s a better look at the "objectionable photo."

Tomi with her friends.

You be the judge. 

So yeah, I’ve got big beef with Facebook and Instagram and Meta as a whole, and while some of the censorship seems silly or harmless, it’s all utter BS and I have zero doubt I’ve had a giant target on my back since the day I started speaking out about conservative ideals. 

It only got more noticeable during COVID and the BLM summer of love. 

Good for Zuck for supposedly making changes but I’ll believe it when I see it.

Also, it’s beyond time for Google and YouTube to at least FEIGN respect for free speech and expression. 

I won’t hold my breath. 

But those are my Final Thoughts. 

