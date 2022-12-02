Al Michaels Roasted For ‘Checking Out,’ Says What We’re All Thinking About Thursday Night Football

Al Michaels basically acknowledged what we’ve been saying all season about Thursday Night Football: the games stink!

OK, Al didn’t exactly use that phrasing. But the 78-year-old also didn’t use the typical PR jargon in a recent sit-down with “The Boston Globe.”

“The schedule was a little leaky with the Carolina-Atlanta game and a couple of other games that we’ve had, but now we’re positioned for a nice run down the stretch,” said Michaels, who the Globe said also admitted he’s been at times frustrated with the schedule.

Michaels also said the 1-on-1s with the teams leading up to TNF hasn’t exactly been ham and eggs, either.

“When we go to see the teams, it’s not that they don’t want to be with us, but they’re condensed too, so there’s less time to give to us,” Michaels said. “And all the time I’ve been doing this, I’ve built some great relationships with coaches and players and GMs and owners and you name it, and I don’t get that much time to spend with them anymore.

“That’s a downside part of it for me. Some of the best stories you get come from those relationships.”

Al Michaels says TNF games haven’t been great! (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Amazon)

It’s been a BRUTAL first season for Amazon’s TNF package. And I mean brutal.

Don’t forget, we went through a stretch back in September where teams literally just didn’t score touchdowns.

At one point, we had back-to-back weeks of Eagles-Texans and Falcons-Panthers, and we also saw back-to-back weeks with final scores that read more like an MLB slugfest:

Colts 12, Broncos 9.

Commanders 12, Bears 7.

Good lord, I don’t even remember that second game. I’m sure I watched it, so I guess I just blocked it out. I’m sure Al did, too. As for the first one, even fans in the stands left before overtime started.

Has Al Michaels checked out? (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Anyway, the stinky games haven’t exactly led to the best performances out of Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, and the two were TORCHED for their … lackluster … showing in Thursday’s extremely exciting Bills-Patriots game.

At one point, Al was so checked out he said Nick Folk’s field goal right before the half was good about three seconds before it doinked off the crossbar.

Not great!

Not to worry, though. Next up on the TNF docket is a compelling Raiders-Rams showdown. Can’t wait.

“and he boots it through…”



DOINK



Al Michaels Jinxpic.twitter.com/gFZSmvUyY8 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) December 2, 2022

Al Michaels is a top-10 sportscaster of all time. He’s also cooked, low-energy, disinterested and has little chemistry with Herbstreit. This is like Shaq with the Celtics. It’s over. — Holden Kushner (@Holdenradio) December 2, 2022

Every time Al Michaels tosses to commercial and says "we're back in 30 seconds," I want to scream, "DON'T WORRY AL, WE'RE TRAPPED AND CAN'T CHANGE THE CHANNEL." — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 2, 2022

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit have the chemistry of a cranky uncle and glum nephew enduring a three hour car ride to a place neither one wants to go. — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) December 2, 2022

Al Michaels before TNF Al Michaels now pic.twitter.com/xnt9gE94cl — Mike Motherfucking White Fanpage (@UrinatingTree) December 2, 2022

We need MORE ENERGY when Josh Allen makes a ridiculous play like that crossbody-almost out of bounds-jump throw for a touchdown. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 2, 2022

Al Michaels calling this like it’s the 3rd Q of preseason game #1. Zero juice. — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) December 2, 2022

It’s insane how checked out Al Michaels is. Dude got the bag and stopped trying pic.twitter.com/BRYNANRPJV — Luke Owens (@LukeTheKid3) December 2, 2022

It’s like Al Michaels had no clue what was happening. Zero emotion until the very end. Guy needs to hang it up. pic.twitter.com/CgZuFPrMVW — Mike Sullivan (@msully5433) December 2, 2022