People Are Not Happy Al Michaels Stated A Fact About Taylor Swift

Al Michaels lit Twitter on fire Thursday night with some comments about Taylor Swift.

The music superstar teased her new album “Midnights” during “Thursday Night Football,” and Michaels stating some facts about Swift’s demographics didn’t go over well on Twitter.

“You have four sons. If you had a daughter, she’d be over the moon. I have a granddaughter who is completely over the moon right now … Nobody more popular among the teenage girl group than Taylor Swift,” Michaels told Kirk Herbstreit during the “TNF” broadcast.

He followed it up by adding Swift is a “fantastic performer.”

Al Michaels Taylor Swift comments pic.twitter.com/XvLrvn5pJp — sportsvids99 (@sportsvids991) October 21, 2022

While we all know what Michaels said is true, some people felt the need to point out guys can also like Taylor Swift.

In fact, there were reactions all over Twitter to his very vanilla comments.

whew the toxic masculinity is STRONG #onhere tonight. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 21, 2022

Hearing Al Michaels insinuate that boys can’t be excited for new Taylor Swift and shaking my head the whole time to show that I don’t agree with it — 🧛‍♂️Count Orlok’s Wonder Emporium 🧛‍♂️ (@HiveFleetHodag) October 21, 2022

The NFL wants to be in business with Taylor Swift in part because she appeals to a demographic that the NFL would like to reach more, but Al Michaels' assumption that Kirk Herbstreit's kids don't like Taylor Swift because he has sons was kinda dumb. https://t.co/QB87fcRX32 — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 21, 2022

I'm standing up in the living room excitedly watching the Taylor Swift video previews on #TNF and Al Michaels says "nobody is more popular with teenage girls than Taylor Swift" and then my wife looked at me and cracked up.



I will retire to the East wing in disgrace. — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) October 21, 2022

Al Michaels writing off Taylor Swift as just a girl singer his granddaughters love is both equally embarrassing and condescending. Sir, Taylor Swift could buy you out MANY times over. #TNF #TSmidnightTS — Emily 🌙 (@emilybethc) October 21, 2022

I’m sorry, Al Michaels. Can Kirk Herbstreit’s four sons not be hyped for Taylor Swift Midnights?



Why is it only if they were daughters, huh? — Aaron Lerner, pumpkin beer appreciator (@AaronCLerner) October 21, 2022

Fuck Al Michaels for thinking men can't be @taylorswift13 fans. — Tony Milltown USA (@Kato_Rugger) October 21, 2022

Al Michaels thinking Taylor Swift is most popular among teenage girls doesn’t know we’re all 30 now — phillies krob (@kkristenrob) October 21, 2022

Al Michaels wasn’t wrong with his assessment of Taylor Swift and her fans.

While all people like Taylor Swift’s music, including Lane Kiffin, let’s not pretend like Swift is not incredibly popular with women. Yes, women of all ages, but definitely those that trend younger.

Her entire brand is built around the pains of relationships, growing up and experiencing life. It’s why her audience connects with her.

There’s nothing wrong with that. She’s made an absurd amount of money because of her ability to connect with people, especially women. Even look at who shows up in huge numbers to see her. There are definitely some guys in the photo below, but certainly a lot more women.

Do women love Taylor Swift more than men? (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Here’s another great glance of what happens at a Taylor Swift concert. The entire front row appears to be almost exclusively young women.

Taylor Swift has been a hit with women for more than a decade. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS/Getty Images for TAS)

Are Swift’s songs directed more at women?

If you walked into a weight room, while there might be some Swift on the playlist, probably more likely to find young men blasting Future than T-Swift. That’s not a bad thing. It’s just the truth, and I say that as someone who is a huge fan of Swift’s work.

There’s also absolutely nothing wrong with women of all ages, including teenage girls, loving Swift’s music. That’s who a lot of it is meant.

“Fifteen” is one of her most famous songs ever recorded, and it literally includes a line about her friend losing her virginity in high school. That’s not directed to the male demographic for the most part.

Furthermore, “Dear John,” another all-time Swift classic tells the story of a brutal breakup, heartbreak and manipulation at the hands of a guy.

Who do we think it’s directed at? Men or young women going through tough times? The answer is obvious and it’s the latter.

Now, let me extend a slight olive branch here to Swift’s older fans. Let’s say 30+, which is where Kiffin, myself and a couple other people at OutKick fall.

One of Swift’s greatest skills is her ability to grow with her audience while also being able to connect with people of different ages. The people who were 16 listening to “Fearless” in 2008 are now 30. Swift’s music has matured as the audience have, but she’s always retained her ability to still connect with everyone.

It’s truly incredible how talented she is.

UPDATE: Midnights is solid, but we’ve seen better from Taylor Swift.



Hard see any of these songs still being played in several years like her best hits.



A very respectable 7/10. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 21, 2022

Still, none of that means Al Michaels was wrong or said anything inaccurate. Let’s just relax, and fire up “Midnights” for the third time this morning.