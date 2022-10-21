Lane Kiffin Reveals He’s A Big Taylor Swift Fan

Lane Kiffin is many things, and you can now add T-Swift fan to the list.

Taylor Swift dropped her new album “Midnights” Friday, and after much anticipation, her millions of fans around the globe are able to dive in.

Well, the Ole Miss football coach is definitely among people firing up her new tracks.

Millions of fans are excited for Taylor Swift’s new album. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

He dropped a tweet featuring the album art with a fire and blue heart emoji. Welcome to the fan club, Lane.

Taylor Swift has all kinds of different fans.

There’s no doubt Taylor Swift fans come from all corners of the world and all walks of life. Her music transcends genres, and has for more than a decade and a half.

As I tweeted ahead of the album release, I was pumped for “Midnights,” and if that surprises you, you’re just not paying attention.

I am secure enough in my manhood to admit I am PUMPED for Taylor Swift’s new album.



The fact Lane Kiffin is apparently on the T-Swift train isn’t surprising at all. If there’s one thing we know about Lane Kiffin it’s that he’s always in touch with whatever is happening in culture.

The man’s Twitter account is either roasting different things or playing off whatever is trendy at the moment.

Taylor Swift released her new album “Midnights” Friday. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As of Friday morning, there’s nothing trendier and more important than Taylor Swift releasing “Midnights.” Even if he only tweeted it because he thinks it will generate some positive attention, it’s still smart.

Again, all different kinds of people enjoy Swift’s music.

Lane Kiffin tweets about Taylor Swift dropping “Midnights.” (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Having said all that, I gave the album a quick listen this morning. It’s not bad, but definitely not her best work. Going to need a few more listens before I come to a concrete verdict, but nothing really popped. It’s all good, but none of it is spectacular. Might need to get some Kiffin media availability to get his read on the situation.