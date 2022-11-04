Fans React To ‘Unhinged’ Al Michaels During Eagles-Texans Broadcast

Legendary announcer Al Michaels was in his bag during Thursday night’s Eagles-Texans game, giving fans all sorts of gems.
The 77-year-old is midway through his first season with Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, and certainly appears to be in the twilight of what’s been a Hall of Fame career.
Known for providing (not so) subtle gambling hints throughout games, Michaels gave fans plenty of that – and more – during Philadelphia’s 29-17 win.
And by more, I mean … well, more.
Al Michaels drops unfortunate sexual reference into broadcast
Al, you dog!
Love that Michaels did it not once, but TWICE. Legend. No, I don’t think he knew what he was doing, but I also wouldn’t put it past him, either.
Look, these Thursday night games we’re making a 77-year-old Al Michaels sit through have been PAINFUL, so if he wants to get a little but unhinged, that’s perfectly fine.
Speaking of unhinged Al …
He is also gave us plenty of some great word play, a couple gambling references, said someone dropped a ball right when they caught it, and accurately pointed out a false start when everyone else missed it.
Our man did it all, and that’s why he gets paid the big bucks.
Frankly, I’m not sure Amazon is paying him enough for the terrible games they’ve made him sit through.
In any event, thank goodness we had Al Michaels to help pass the time during another ‘meh’ Thursday night snoozer between the undefeated Eagles, and the hapless Houston Texans.
God bless.