Fans React To ‘Unhinged’ Al Michaels During Eagles-Texans Broadcast

Legendary announcer Al Michaels was in his bag during Thursday night’s Eagles-Texans game, giving fans all sorts of gems.

The 77-year-old is midway through his first season with Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, and certainly appears to be in the twilight of what’s been a Hall of Fame career.

Known for providing (not so) subtle gambling hints throughout games, Michaels gave fans plenty of that – and more – during Philadelphia’s 29-17 win.

And by more, I mean … well, more.

Al Michaels drops unfortunate sexual reference into broadcast

“BIG GAPING HOLE”~ Al Michaels — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 4, 2022

Hearing Al Michaels say "BIG, GAPING HOLE" for the second time tonight: pic.twitter.com/zGfPUORucG — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 4, 2022

Al, you dog!

Love that Michaels did it not once, but TWICE. Legend. No, I don’t think he knew what he was doing, but I also wouldn’t put it past him, either.

Look, these Thursday night games we’re making a 77-year-old Al Michaels sit through have been PAINFUL, so if he wants to get a little but unhinged, that’s perfectly fine.

Speaking of unhinged Al …

Al Michaels said it all during Thursday’s NFL broadcast. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

He is also gave us plenty of some great word play, a couple gambling references, said someone dropped a ball right when they caught it, and accurately pointed out a false start when everyone else missed it.

Our man did it all, and that’s why he gets paid the big bucks.

Frankly, I’m not sure Amazon is paying him enough for the terrible games they’ve made him sit through.

In any event, thank goodness we had Al Michaels to help pass the time during another ‘meh’ Thursday night snoozer between the undefeated Eagles, and the hapless Houston Texans.

God bless.

Al Michaels was not surprised by the INT 😂

pic.twitter.com/Pxi7DFLxbw — OddsChecker (@OddsCheckerUS) November 4, 2022

"God willing, we should all survive the ground."



Amazon Al Michaels is absolutely unhinged — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) November 4, 2022

Clear false start missed on Lane Johnson lol thank you Al Michaels for calling that out — Garret (6-1) (@FBallAnalysisYT) November 4, 2022

I love that Al Michaels says “don’t touch that dial” while he’s announcing on Amazon Prime — Jack Coogan (@coogar881) November 4, 2022

Al Michaels throwing out “don’t touch that dial” and kids/adults puzzled at what he even meant. — Alexandra Jacobs (@thelexijacobs) November 4, 2022

Al Michaels is definitely not doing phrasing — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) November 4, 2022

Al michaels saying “come on” after saying “ppl didn’t think I knew who 2 chainz is”



Probably the best thing he’s ever done, miracle on ice included — Diet Starts Monday (@DietBeginsMon) November 4, 2022

Al Michaels absolutely loves tossing betting innuendos into the broadcast every week. — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) November 4, 2022