Aaron Rodgers Takes Aim At Trump, COVID Restrictions, Vaccines And Roe V. Wade In Explosive Bill Maher Podcast

Aaron Rodgers and Bill Maher are about to put everyone’s mind in a pretzel, so buckle up.

The outspoken Packers QB went on Maher’s podcast this week, and while the episode isn’t set to debut until Sunday, we’ve got our hands on the first set of clips.

And, in typical Rodgers fashion, they’re gonna make people happy, angry, confused and everything in between.

Rodgers, who spent all of last year angering the far left by challenging COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates, starts us off by taking a nice shot at his home state of California.

“The state’s going to s**t, but I’m hanging on,” he says before dropping the hammer further on ridiculous COVID restrictions. “I grew up in a small town, very little cases up in Chico, California, but all the small businesses? F***ing gone.”

Aaron Rodgers, Bill Maher take aim at Donald Trump, Roe V. Wade

Rodgers also goes after government interference, saying they shouldn’t have “any control” over our bodies, especially when it comes to women.

“As much as I might lean pro-life, I don’t want the government to tell me I can’t smoke a cigar, I can’t have a drink of alcohol, I can’t choose my own medical decisions,” he says. “And if I’m a woman, don’t f**king tell me what do.

“The government should not have a decision that infringes upon my own personal freedoms.”

Rodgers also questioned AB 2098, a bill heading to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk that would discipline physicians for promoting COVID-19 misinformation.

When Maher told Rodgers about the legislation, the QB asked, “based on whose standard of misinformation?”

Finally, Rodgers and Maher broached the topic of a possible Presidential rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in 2024.

Maher says the decision is easy for him because, as “woke and obnoxious” Democrats are, Republicans are apparently “far more dangerous.”

Rodgers, who points out in the podcast he’s neither Republican or Democrat, expressed some doubt as to whether Biden could run again and also nodded along as Maher compared Trump to a sore loser on the football field.

“You take it like a man,” Maher said. “You don’t go we won that game. That’s what Donald Trump does. We won that game. You didn’t. You lost it. It happens. You lose sometimes. Be a f***ing man and just own up like every other president has ever done.

“Everybody else who ever lost an election was just man enough to say I f***ing lost, I’ll try next time.”

The full podcast drops Sunday.