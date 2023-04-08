A McDonald’s Big Mac Meal Costs $18 In Connecticut

Videos by OutKick

“Remember those stimulus checks they gave out? Well… they want it back.”

Those were the words of TikTok user @xconmedia, who exposed what may be the most expensive McDonald’s Big Mac meal of all time.

PRICES ARE GOING UP EVERYWHERE

The TikToker was at a Connecticut McDonald’s when he pulled out his phone to document the ridiculous food prices.

As he zooms into the menu, people can see that a chicken sandwich combo was between $16.69 and $17.89, while the Big Mac combo was $16.89 plus tax.



“Y’all remember them stimulus checks that they gave out? Thought you was getting away with that stimulus money huh? They want it back!” @xconmedia shouted.

The video ends with several different hashtags including #inflation2023, #recession2023, and #pricesgoingup.

A McDonald’s Big Mac goes for big money at a Connecticut rest stop. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/S3studio/Getty Images)

UNCERTAIN ECONOMIC TIMES

I don’t know about you, but if I’m dropping $18 on a damn Big Mac, soda and fries… that Golden Arch better be real gold.

Many of the reactions to the video were as you’d expect – “oh hell no.”

Although the McDonald’s was located at a Connecticut rest stop, the point still stands – everything is going up except our paychecks.

I remember when Covid took over the country in 2020. Uber and Lyft prices suddenly went up because of surcharges as extra incentives for those that were willing to drive. They were supposed to go down. Do you know what never went down? Those surcharges.

Can’t forget about restaurants just randomly throwing on various fees and charges – including the lovely “handling fee,” when a customer picks up the food themselves.

I’m not blaming any individual. I love money and everyone should want to get as much of it as they can.

But it’s the current system that’s in place that is ultimately going to have to change – or it will collapse. The banks, the Federal Reserve, the government – they are the ones that put us in this situation. Everyone knew that multiple relief packages were eventually going to lead to inflation. That’s if the money even got where it was supposed to.

So now because of our incompetant leaders, we have to drop nearly twenty bucks on a damn Big Mac that doesn’t taste good in the first place. Oh, and also be taxed for watching Netflix and taking Ubers.

And let’s not forget about Chipotle jipping us on the size of our burritos!

WOOF!