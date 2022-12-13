J.J. Watt Calls Out Chipotle – Make Your Burritos Big Again

Hey Chipotle, don’t mess with an NFL player’s food!

Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt went on Twitter to call out Chipotle for skimping on their burrito sizes. The 6-foot-5, 288 pounds star is willing to even have a conversation with the restaurant chain, and I suggest that they do.

Ever have a hungry NFL player pissed off at you? Me neither, but I doubt it’s a good thing.

Watt then included a photo of his hand to compare the smaller size of the burrito.

The Pro Bowl player is echoing what has become a growing sentiment across social media that Chipotle has been making its burritos smaller.

Are food shortages hitting Chipotle too? This is the smallest burrito ever ($1 bill added for reference) and there was only three little bits of steak in the entire quesadilla. @ChipotleTweets @marclippincott pic.twitter.com/6O4LTbZZUi — Elisa Lippincott (@elisal) June 10, 2021

IS CHIPOTLE GIVING PEOPLE LESS FOOD FOR THE SAME PRICE?!

Some have argued that since the pandemic changed people’s eating habits – with many now ordering online, that workers may not feel pressured to include more food when the customer isn’t right in front of them. I definitely can see that – people always do things differently when there isn’t a watchful eye over them.

However, earlier this year a TikTok video went viral showing a Chipotle worker barely adding any additional steak even when the customer requested it.

SHRINKFLATION EVERYWHERE

To be fair, it’s not just Chipotle that may be cutting down on their portion sizes.

“Shrinkflation” is a term being used all the time now where food items are downsized in size or quantity. For example, if you’re wondering why you finished that bag of Doritos so quickly – it’s not that you’re fat (although you could be) it’s because there were less chips in the actual package.

More companies are using inflation and supply chain issues as an excuse to charge the same, if not more of the same price, while reducing the amount actually received.

It reminds me of all the Uber surcharges that came up during the pandemic. Once prices go up, it’s very hard to ever see them go back down again. Suddenly the “new norm,” is where the market sets the value at. Rarely do we see prices go back down.

Football star J.J. Watt has accused Chipotle of making their burritos smaller. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

THE PEOPLE WILL LOVE J.J. WATT

Hopefully J.J. Watt gets Chipotle’s attention. So far they haven’t responded. But if Watt can suddenly make Chipotle burritos great again, he will become a hero. People LOVE food and they especially love their Chipotle (despite how expensive it’s becoming). Watt will receive a standing ovation in every stadium for his successes. Hell, if I’m Chipotle I immediately make a change in my portion sizes and then use Watt as my spokesperson moving forward. Genius marketing.

Plus the fact that Watt paid a fan’s bet just a few weeks ago after an NFL overturned a touchdown recovery he made? Watt is becoming a man of the people! A fan’s fan!

Yeah you got screwed. (we both did 😂)



I got you.



DM me your address. https://t.co/rbtNUWcSL7 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 14, 2022

If Chipotle doesn’t work out for Watt, then maybe he should head to Costco or Sam’s Club. Both have refused to raise their hot dog and soda deals – $1.50 fat Costco and $1.38 at Sam’s Club.

You can get a hell of a lot of those for what Chipotle is charging these days.