Hot Dog War! Sam’s Club Undercuts Costco Price On Signature Weiner-Soda Combo

It’s a dog eat dog world.

Sam’s Club has now waged hot dog war on Costco, undercutting the grocery chain’s popular $1.50 hot dog and soda deal combo by lowering theirs to $1.38.

In today’s economy, $0.12 can go a long way. Power to the people and their hot dog overlords.

Costco has had the hot dog and soda combo priced at $1.50 since the 1980s. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Costco’s hot dog and soda deal has become iconic in a way. Launched in the 1980s, the combo deal has remained in place at the same price today. It’s like “A Christmas Story” airing for 24 hours straight on Christmas. People come to expect it even if they don’t always partake.

In recent years, it’s also become something of a social media craze. Customers absolutely adore it.

When there were rumors during the last few years that Costco would have to raise prices because of the pandemic-induced supply chain mess, hot dog fanatics lost it.

Next Arizona Tea going to 1.99 — EJ Junior (@BuzzsawEJ) May 18, 2022

SAM’S CLUB IS GOING LOWER THAN COSTCO

Now, Sam’s Club is choosing chaos.

According to Doug McMillion, the CEO of Walmart which also owns Sam’s Club, the thinking behind lowering the hot dog deal was part of the company’s effort to “make the everyday shopping trip better.”

Sam’s Club is already promoting their new deal on their website by announcing, “Frankly, it can’t be beat.. New lower price. Same great hot dog & drink combo. And the free refills are still flowin’.”

I mean this is straight up fightin’ words.

People love routine and diehard Costco customers, who pay to be a part of the exclusive club that’s allowed to shop there, will definitely be taken aback.

Meanwhile Sam’s Clubs shoppers are laughing their way to the condiment stands as they get ready to lather up their dog with ketchup (never mustard) at a cheaper price.

Sam’s Club is offering a hot dog and soda meal at just $1.38 (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

‘IF YOU RAISE THE F’N HOT DOG PRICE, I WILL KILL YOU’

The $1.50 Costco deal has become so synonymous with the identity of the company that it even brought some tension from one of the original founders.

According to current Costco CEO Craig Jelinek, back in 2018 the co-founder and former CEO Jim Sinegal threatened him if he wanted to raise the price of the deal.

“If you raise the f’n hot dog [price], I will kill you. Figure it out,” Sinegal allegedly said over an issue regarding rising price costs.

So with Sam’s Club essentially calling Costco out the next logical question is… which hot dog tastes better?

Well lucky for you – OutKick has you covered! This week we plan to have one of our staffers do a taste test and report back on which dog is victorious.