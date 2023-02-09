Influencer Busted For Using COVID Relief Money On Bentley & Cosmetic Procedures

Videos by OutKick

Breaking news, the pandemic was a complete disaster. The lockdowns, the school closures, the masks, the vaccines, and even the relief money, were all mishandled. Shocking, I know.

The extent of the relief money handed out to fraudsters is just being discovered. We’re not talking about few dollars either. The amount is in the billions of dollars. One of those who stands accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief money is influencer Daniela Rendon.

Miami influencer accused of fraud (Image Credit: Daniela Rendon/Instagram)

The 31-year-old Miami real estate agent, and social media influencer, has been accused of falsifying documents in order to receive around $381,000 through the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Relief Program.

Don’t worry, the stolen money was used for a good cause. Rendon fed and clothed the homeless then used the leftover funds to

Just kidding. She allegedly used the money to lease a 2021 Bentley Bentayga and a luxury apartment located in the Biscayne Bay. That’s not all. She also is said to have paid for cosmetic procedures and had her designer shoes refinished with the funds.

Since her arrest, Rendon has made all of her social media accounts private. As you would assume, accusations of this magnitude put a damper on your influencing.

(Daniela Rendon/Instagram)

This Is A Classic Case Of An Influencer Getting Too Wrapped Up In Living The Lifestyle

She has been charged with seven counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated identity theft. She could end up in prison for as much as 20 years if she’s convicted. Her bond was set at $150,000.

If you’re going to defraud the government, and to be clear you shouldn’t, but if you were, this is the way to go. Although, 20 years behind bars for a few years of living the high life doesn’t sound worth it.

You’d be better off getting into the government for a life of “public service.” And by public service I mean using your access to sensitive information to line your pockets from the stock market.

There’s no jail time for this kind of fraudulent activity.

(Daniela Rendon/Facebook)