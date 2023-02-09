WWE’s Tiffany Stratton ‘Breaks The Internet’ In String Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Tiffany Stratton’s bikini season has no end. The WWE’s rising NXT star declared back in October that she wasn’t finished with bikini season despite the fact that summer had ended. We’re into February and it still hasn’t come to an end.

“Buff Barbie” as she calls herself returned to action last month after several months of recovering from an injury. She talked a lot of trash in her return, claiming to be the biggest superstar in NXT.

Buff Barbie back in action during NXT (Image Credit: Tiffany Stratton/Instagram)

So far most of Tiffany’s in-the-ring noise has come with a microphone in her hand. She did pick up a win in her return to action but will need to string a few together to make the women’s division take her seriously.

She made another appearance during this week’s episode of NXT but saved her best performance for social media on Wednesday. The blonde beauty shared a series of internet-breaking pics of herself in a black string bikini.

Fully aware that she was going to get a lot of attention she captioned the look, “Babe wake up, tiff posted.”

Tiffany’s fellow wrestlers came out in force to support her in the comment section. WWE Superstar Maxxine asked for an advanced warning the next time she planned to share bikini pics.

Maxxine said, “Can you warn me before you break the internet?”

AEW wrestler Jade Cargill and NXT superstar Valentina Feroz both showed their love with emojis.

Pro wrestler Harley Cameron commented, “Yowza.”

The USA Network, or the intern that runs their Instagram account, even got in on the action. Saying in a comment, “Always appreciate a tiff post!”

It’s Tiffany Stratton’s World, We’re Just Living In It

Those were just some of the comments left on the pictures, which have racked up hundreds of comments and thousands of likes.

Among the comments from her followers, there were predictions that she’ll be the next champ. One even claimed that she was the new Mandy Rose.

Time will tell if either of those things ends up happening. Tiffany will have to make much more noise in the ring in order to reach those heights.

Outside of the ring, she’s already reached championship levels.