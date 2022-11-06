WWE’s Tiffany Stratton Says She’s Not Finished With Summer In A Purple String Bikini

Halloween is already behind us and the calendar has flipped to November. Most people have turned their focus from summer to the upcoming holiday season. WWE’s Tiffany Stratton isn’t most people.

The rising NXT star is still holding on to summer and summer’s bikini season with both hands. She’s doing so in an attention grabbing purple string bikini and making a strong argument that we should reconsider where we focus our attention.

Buff Barbie at NXT’s The Great American Bash (Image Credit: Tiffany Stratton/Instagram)

The pictures are from a recent photo shoot she did with Krizia Studios. There are some other noteworthy looks from that photo shoot that announce that “A new era has begun.”

But the focus this time around is on Tiffany’s bikini shots and her reluctance to part ways with summer. She captioned the bikini shots, “Summers done but I’m not finished.” She then proved that she is indeed not finished with summer.

Tiffany Stratton Is Proving A Point

It’s hard to argue with Tiffany here. While everyone is already singing Mariah Carey Christmas songs her summer is still going strong. She slipped into a bikini and cranked up the heat on social media.

Social media has been the only place fans have been able to catch up with the Buff Barbie lately. She’s been out of action since she suffered a head injury during her last match against Wendy Choo more than two months ago.

The details surrounding the injury haven’t been revealed. While the injury has kept her out of the ring, it hasn’t kept her from creating content. Her photo shoots and longing for summer will have to do until she gets back into the ring.

All things considered, it could be much worse.