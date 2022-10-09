WWE’s Tiffany Stratton Makes Some Noise Outside The Ring In A Skimpy Bikini

Jessica Woynilko, aka Tiffany Stratton, is currently learning the ropes of being a WWE Superstar as a member of the NXT roster. That training is paying off for her inside and outside of the ring.

Tiffany came to the wrestling organization with an athletic background. The 23-year-old was part of the US National Gymnastics Team in 2016. She’s also done some bodybuilding.

Tiffany Stratton/Twitter

The WWE describes Tiffany as being ready to take over NXT 2.0. They also hint in her bio that she could be competing for the brand’s women’s championship one day.

Part of her bio reads, “With her daddy’s support, the self-proclaimed “Buff Barbie Doll” has already made a splash on NXT 2.0 and 205 Live with the hopes of adding the NXT Women’s Championship to her already extensive jewelry collection.”

Tiffany Stratton Is Another Star In The Making

Since her NXT debut at the end of December in 2021, Tiffany has built an impressive following of more than 115,000 followers. On Saturday she treated that following to a few looks of her rocking a skimpy bikini.

The confident caption of the bikini pics reads, “Been it, still it, don’t forget it.”

It’s easy to see why the WWE expects her to rise to the top of the NXT ranks. The Buff Barbie Doll as she refers to herself has everything they look for in their superstars.

Give her a little more time develop in the ring, and continue make some noise on social media, and it will only be a matter of time before Tiffany Stratton is a household name.

Even if she falls short of those lofty goals, she’s now on our radar. We’ll be keeping an eye on her online activities for sure.