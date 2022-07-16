Zach Wilson’s Mom Rules Out One of Her Friends As Potential Fling

The Zach Wilson story took another turn Friday.

When news broke recently that Wilson’s ex-girlfriend had accused him of sleeping with one of his mom’s best friends, speculation immediately began running rampant on which woman it might be.

Of course, the internet ran wild with the rumors, forcing his mom Lisa to beg people to stop calling her friends.

Then Wilson resurfaced after a team building getaway in Idaho, finally addressing the allegations with an all-time great Instagram caption:

The story has generated so much interest among NFL fans that searches for Zach Wilson’s jersey exploded over the past week. Wilson’s credibility amongst his fellow athletes also apparently shot up in response.

On Friday, his mom commented on the rumors again.

In an Instagram story, Lisa Wilson recorded a video while out with one of her friends and brought up the gigantic elephant in the room:

Zach Wilson’s Mom Lisa is hilarious. For all those trying to find the infamous Cougar, Lisa rules out one of the friends. pic.twitter.com/KkQd1aBpvd — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) July 16, 2022

After a brief shot of jewelry, Wilson says: “And just so you know, the people questioning…NO, shut up…I have good friends. You guys are idiots.”

The friend also chimes in, saying “no, no no no.”

After a potential culprit was eliminated, speculation as to the identity of the alleged mystery woman will be forced to continue.