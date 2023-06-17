Yuengling Just Showed Bud Light How To Properly Handle Lunacy With Handling Of Drag Show Sponsorship

Videos by OutKick

Did Yuengling just tell Bud Light to hold its beer and watch how it’s done? You be the judge.

America’s Oldest Brewery found itself dragged into controversy this week when social media went nuts after a June 30 drag show — sponsored by Yuengling — said it would allow “babies in arm” to be admitted.

Don’t worry, though — the event did specify that children under 2 “may not be recommended for some performances.”

The family-friendly drag show was set to be part of Musikfest — an annual festival held in Pennsylvania. Yuengling has long been one of the sponsors.

On Monday, Musikfest’s Facebook page shared a promo for the event and included Yuengling in the post. Four days later, the post was edited and Yuengling was taken out of the text.

Late yesterday, ArtsQuest — the venue hosting the event — issued the following statement absolving Yuengling of any involvement while also saying the age for admission into the show had been raised to 18+.

Yuengling does what Bud Light should have done after Mulvaney fiasco

It took a few days for Yuengling to nip this whole thing in the bud. It’s been nearly three months since Bud Light plastered Dylan Mulvaney on a can and Anheuser-Busch is still reeling.

See how easy that was? I don’t know what was said behind closed doors, but I’d imagine there were a few pissed off phone calls, which led to the original Facebook post being edited.

Less than 24 hours after Yuengling’s name was removed from the promo, both companies then released the above statements.

I have no idea if Yuengling actually knew it was sponsoring an all-ages drag show before the promo went up, but I’d wager to say they didn’t.

It seems like a stretch to say that the same company that’s been pretty much the anti-Bud Light for three months now would knowingly put their name on something like that.

So, when it started going viral earlier this week, the smart people over in Pottsville quickly sprung into action and made things right.

At least that’s what it looks like on paper.

Again, it’s something Bud Light should’ve done within days of the Mulvaney nonsense, but they didn’t. They waited until it was too late, and then started firing people into the sun who were responsible. At that point, though, the damage was done.

And by the way, Bud Light still hasn’t apologized for any of it. Sure, they’ve had CEOs try to distance the company from Mulvaney, and they even have one going on a road trip this summer to try to save sales, but there’s been no apology.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — none of this will go away until that happens.

Fortunately for Yuengling, they don’t need to apologize because both parties have made it clear that America’s Oldest Brewery had nothing to do with allowing babies into a drag show.

Furthermore, it appears smarter heads prevailed and the age is now 18+.

A win for sanity. Another loss for Bud Light.