Yuengling Dragged Into Bud Light Mess As Drag Show Edits Beer Out Of Promo

Is Yuengling the next Bud Light?

No. Don’t worry. But America’s Oldest Brewery flirted with joining the Boycott Club earlier this week thanks to an ill-timed Facebook post from a Musikfest — a long-running music festival in Pennsylvania.

Thanks to Meta’s edit button, though, it appears the fellas over at Yuengling can rest easy — I think.

All the hoopla started Monday, when Musikfest promoted a June 30 drag show at the Musikfest Cafe. The original post, which received about a billion comments, included the fact that the event was “sponsored by Yuengling.”

Late Thursday, however, that last part was mysteriously removed. Thanks to Facebook, which allows anyone and everyone to see a post’s edit history, it was easy to spot that Yuengling was edited out of the post Thursday afternoon.

Uh-oh! Looks like someone over in Pottsville was NOT happy.

Yuengling tries to avoid Bud Light disaster

What drama.

OK — it’s not exactly Grey’s Anatomy level, but it’s a Friday afternoon in June. We get what we get.

Unfortunately for Yuengling, which has sponsored the festival for decades now, the folks over on Twitter weren’t as easily convinced.

“Yuengling” trended nationally all day Friday, with folks bickering about exactly what to do about their favorite beer.

Some defended the brew, saying what I just said — that they’ve sponsored the festival forever and probably don’t have creative control over what goes on inside. Others called for a Bud Light boycott, which is a pretty big leap but we also live in tense times right now, so I get it.

Buckle up for this rollercoaster.

This is a garbage story. Yuengling has sponsored the event called Musikfest broadly since 1984. These freaks intentionally appropriated the association. Don’t do this to good people. We have enough to fight without making it up. @Timcast https://t.co/XuYgY9NRyk — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) June 16, 2023

wtf yuengling? sponsoring drag shows which allow kids??? pic.twitter.com/yHDe8CJ7vQ — Angry Voluntaryist (@elidine) June 15, 2023

You can fuck all the way off with this shit. Yuengling is a major sponsor of Musikfest every year. Just because there is a drag show there this year doesn't mean they are pulling a budlight. Disingenuous clickbait garbage. https://t.co/4vVNpQqxiG — Will Burkit (@xWiLxDAxBeasTx) June 16, 2023

WTF?! Guess they didn't like all the people switching to their product after bud light bombed itself!? Bye Yuengling! You just Committed product suicide! https://t.co/PKmKl7AKqF — Talia 👊🏻🤗💕 (@TaliaAgain) June 16, 2023

A lot of tension in the beer world right now, and it looks like Yuengling just got dragged into it (pun obviously intended).

I have a feeling they’ll be OK, though. Unless Dylan Mulvaney gets involved. Then all bets are off.