Yuengling Fires Off Patriotic Post As Bud Light Loses Top Spot To Modelo

Videos by OutKick

Yuengling isn’t sitting idly by as Modelo knocks Bud Light off the top of America’s beer mountain.

No sir. You don’t become America’s Oldest Brewery by accident, you know.

Right on cue, the folks up in Pottsville, Pennsylvania fired off yet another patriotic Instagram post to celebrate Wednesday’s Flag Day.

Meanwhile, as of 1 p.m., all other beer brands were caught flat-footed. That’s right — crickets! Dick Yuengling and Co., on the other hand, made sure to honor the 246-year anniversary of our Stars & Stripes becoming official.

Advantage? Yuengling, of course.

Yuengling, Modelo scooping up Bud Light customers

Look out, Modelo. Yuengling smells blood in the water, and they’ve so far shown they’re willing to step up and be the anti-Bud Light.

Don’t forget, it was Yuengling who fired off an absolute banger of a tweet a few months ago just minutes after Anheuser-Busch tweeted a half-hearted apology in the wake of the Dylan Mulvaney disaster.

Yuengling, The Oldest Brewery In America. Independently Owned and Family Operated since 1829 because we make good beer. pic.twitter.com/5TdmGiUc5R — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) April 14, 2023

That bad boy went viral, and Yuengling sales have gone through the roof in its wake.

Combine the above tweet and Instagram post with the company’s Red, White & Blue summer cans and it appears we’re gonna have an absolute battle on our hands for the top spot with Bud Light opening the door.

Modelo officially took the throne last month, but the year is still young and we have plenty of ballgame left.

Buckle up and strap in for what I expect to be a wild summer.