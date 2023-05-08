Yuengling Smells Bud Light Blood In The Water, Releases Red, White & Blue Camo Cans To Support Military Vets

Videos by OutKick

The numbers are in and Bud Light is getting its ass kicked while Yuengling is happily taking the brand’s old customers after one of the biggest marketing disasters in modern advertising history.

As Bud Light is being curb-stomped by a customer base that’s terrified to be seen drinking out of a blue can, Yuengling came out of the gates Monday morning announcing the brand would once again serve up its lagers in red, white and blue camo cans.

Marketing 101.

Look at these boxes — “Let’s go USA.”

Are you kidding me? Imagine walking into a patio party carrying a 12-pack of Bud Light or a 12-pack of these.

Courtesy of D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

You know who could learn a thing or two from Yuengling? Anheuser-Busch’s old marketing firm has reportedly been ousted by the company for its Dylan Mulvaney stunt that has tanked Bud Light sales and has Dick Yuengling laughing all the way to the bank over such stupidity.

“Our summer fit is back. Rock the Stars & Stripes with us and @teamrwb all summer,” Yuengling’s brilliant marketing team wrote Monday on its Instagram page.

In a statement released Monday by the Pennsylvania-based brand, Chief Administrative Officer Wendy Yuengling leaned into red, white and blue theme that is a clear shot at woke Bud Light.

“As the Oldest Brewery in America, we are dedicated to supporting the U.S. military and are always seeking ways to further show our appreciation to those that protect our country’s freedom,” Wendy Yuengling said.

“We are grateful to partner with Team Red, White & Blue, an organization that shares our devotion to the men and women that have served as our nation’s heroes.”

The brand has also teamed up with Lee Brice, who will serve as a brand ambassador. Brice used to serve as a Bud Light ambassador.

Now comes the logical next question: Did Lee Brice sign a contract with Yuengling that will change the lyrics to his hit “One of them Girls,” while he performs this summer?

Are you one of them girls?

That peels off the Bud-Light label

Just might run a pool table

Roll your eyes if I call you an angel

“I am thrilled to be part of Yuengling’s efforts to support Team Red, White & Blue with these limited-edition cans. I can’t think of anything better than saluting our troops with a nice, cold Yuengling beer this summer,” Brice said in today’s press release.

What a complete disaster for Bud Light. This is ugly.

At this point, how can Bud Light even think of saving the summer?