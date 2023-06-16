Anheuser-Busch CEO Launches Hail Mary Plan To Save Bud Light After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth plans on hitting the road this summer amid major issues with Bud Light.

The alcohol powerhouse company has seen its stock price get hammered and Bud Light sales collapse ever since BL decided to team up with Dylan Mulvaney.

The incredibly stupid March Madness promo featuring the transgender activist was more than two months ago, but the bleeding just doesn’t stop.

Sales were down more than 24% in the latest data.

Brendan Whitworth reportedly will hit the road to try to save Bud Light.

Whitworth is apparently very aware of the problems Bud Light faces moving forward, and he will launch a hail Mary attempt to save it.

The Anheuser-Busch CEO plans on traveling around America “this summer to listen to consumers, in connection with Budweiser’s MLB sponsorship,” according to Axios.

Whitworth also released a statement Thursday attempting to get Bud Light back on track and vowing to do the three following things:

First, we are investing to protect the jobs of our frontline employees. Second, we are providing financial assistance to our independent wholesalers to help them support their employees. Third, to all our valued consumers, we hear you. Our summer advertising launches next week, and you can look forward to Bud Light reinforcing what you’ve always loved about our brand – that it’s easy to drink and easy to enjoy. As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best – brewing great beer and earning our place in moments that matter to you.

Can the situation be turned around?

Unfortunately for Bud Light, there might not be any saving that can be done. The company went woke by teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney and people have had enough.

One of the biggest problems for the once-popular beer brand is that there are many alternatives that are pretty much the same.

People looking for a light beer can quickly pivot to Miller Lite or Coors Light without missing a beat, and they won’t feel like woke politics have been injected into their alcohol.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth plans summer tour to save Bud Light. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Bud Light sales are getting crushed Anhueser-Busch’s stock price isn’t even close to recovering from where it was prior to the Mulvaney ad. As of Friday morning, the stock price is down more than 12% in the span of two and a half months.

That’s not bad. It’s a crisis for Anheuser-Busch.

Can Bud Light be saved? (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Will Whitworth’s summer tour and new advertising campaign save the company? That remains to be seen, but right now, there’s no reason to believe the backlash will end soon. BL and A-B customers are livid, and they don’t seem to want to relent.