Bud Light continues to get shellacked after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney.

The beer brand under Anheuser-Busch’s umbrella has been getting shelled nonstop ever since the March Madness promo with the transgender activist.

Sales have been getting crushed, and the latest data is absolutely brutal for the once-popular beer brand.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 23, 2017: A Bud Light neon sign hangs in the window of a store in New York, New York. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Bud Light sales take another huge hit.

Sales are down 24.4% for the week ending June 3 when compared to last year, according to NiselsenIQ data provided to FOX Business by Bump Williams Consulting.

Sales are down a staggering 24.6% over the last four weeks ending June 3 when compared to last year, according to the same data.

No matter how you slice it, Bud Light is getting destroyed. It’s been two and a half months since the ill-advised Mulvaney promo, and the bleeding just doesn’t stop.

BL crushed in latest sales data. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There’s no end in sight.

Bud Light is truly the greatest example of what happens when a company goes woke and people fight back. For the longest time, outrage might last a few days but then everyone moves on.

That hasn’t happened at all for BL or A-B. People are livid with Bud Light, and with so many similar light beer options, many customers have cut ties and moved on.

Remember, the Mulvaney promo painted women as too stupid to understand sports, college basketball or March Madness. It wasn’t simply the fact Bud Light teamed up with a transgender activist.

It was the fact the company chose to team up with a person whose entire shtick appears to be mocking women while behaving like a little girl.

People saw it and immediately decided they’d had enough. The average light beer fan doesn’t want politics injected into their beer. They want to kick their feet up, have a cold drink and relax. Bud Light knew that and chose to go woke anyway.

Now, the company is paying an incredibly high price.

Will Bud Light ever recover from teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney? (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Go woke, go broke. BL continues to be the greatest example of that playing out in real life.