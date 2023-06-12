Bud Light Might Never Recover From Dylan Mulvaney Disaster, Alcohol Entrepreneur Claims

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light’s issues might not be fixable, according to an entrepreneur in the alcohol business.

There used to be a time when Bud Light could be found at just about every party or at just about any bar.

However, interest in the Anheuser-Busch brand has been destroyed ever since a March Madness promo for BL featuring Dylan Mulvaney.

The company has been engulfed by chaos and issues ever since the April 1 promo. Now, some predicting things might not get better.

Will Bud Light ever recover from teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney? (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Is Bud Light done for good after Dylan Mulvaney disaster?

Catarina Tucker, the founder of Barnastics, thinks there’s a chance the beer brand never recovers. She’s had an up close look at demand falling off a cliff because Barnastics is a mobile bartending company.

“There has been a ‘significant shift’ in consumer preferences. Bud Light, once a popular option, is no longer capturing the attention or enthusiasm of event organizers and attendees,” Tucker told Fox News.

The situation is so bad for Bud Light some of Tucker’s customer’s have told her they don’t want it near their events.

BL continues to take heat after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

“[Demand for Bud Light] has plummeted completely. No one wants it at their event anymore. There are a couple clients that have expressed to me their feelings behind it, and it’s no longer popular,” the entrepreneur further explained.

She also believes Bud Light’s options are to do something drastic or it might never return to its old ways.

“With the feedback that I’ve gotten and how strongly a lot of clients feel about it, it [the company] doesn’t switch gears, I don’t see the popularity picking back up,” the Barnastics founder further explained to Fox News.

She did note that she hasn’t seen similar problems spread to other beers under Anheuser-Busch’s umbrella.

Bud Light has been getting crushed for more than two months. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

BL and A-B went woke, and are now in huge trouble.

Bud Light sales were down nearly 24% in the latest sales data. Anheuser-Busch’s stock price is down more than 17% since the start of April.

Not only are things bad, but the situation doesn’t appear to be close to getting better. Bud Light only seems to get in more trouble with any new data or information that’s released.

It’s arguably the greatest example ever of going woke and going broke. It would appear Catarina Tucker’s assessment is probably very accurate.

What is Bud Light doing to save itself? A popular promo in Washington D.C. involves donating to the families of fallen war heroes. It’s a step in the correct direction, but BL has a very long way to go before this situation is fixed.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for all the BL updates as we have them. The situation is certainly going to continue forward.