Bud Light Obliterated In Latest Sales Data

Bud Light sales continue to get crushed, and the latest data is damning.

The once popular beer brand under Anheuser-Busch’s umbrella has been getting destroyed ever since it went woke and teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney.

A-B’s stock price has significantly declined over the past two months, Bud Light cases sit in stores gathering dust and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

Now, more sales data is pouring in and it’s absolutely brutal.

Will Bud Light ever recover after going woke and teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney?

Bud Light sales continue to decline in the latest sales data.

Bud Light sales are down 23.9% on a dollar basis for the week ending May 27 compared to last year, according to NielsenIQ data that Bump Williams Consulting gave Fox Business.

It’s just the latest sign the beer brand continues to get obliterated ever since it decided teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney was a good idea. Who could have have seen that coming?

Oh, everyone with a functional brain new it was a terrible decision and now more than two months later, the bleeding just doesn’t stop.

Anheuser-Busch remains in big trouble.

Anheuser-Bush’s stock price before the market opened Wednesday was $54.93. That’s a 17.68% decline from the $66.73 price the company’s stock had prior to Mulvaney’s March Madness promo at the start of April.

It’s not just bad for A-B. It’s brutal beyond words. Bud Light getting crushed might be the greatest example ever of going woke and going broke.

People just want to drink beer and relax. They don’t want woke politics shoved down their throat. Unfortunately, BL chose to ignore and mock its customers. Now, the beer is viewed as a joke.

Turns out that when you don’t make a great product to begin with and are easily replaced, people quickly leave.

Bud Light sales continue to get absolutely crushed. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

How much further can Bud Light fall? We’ll wait and see but the beer brand is almost certainly not near its bottom.