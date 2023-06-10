Bud Light Donates To Families Of Fallen Military Heroes Following Backlash

Videos by OutKick

Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light and several Washington DC bars have teamed up to help out the families of fallen veterans.

OutKick can report that the embattled beer company is donating a portion of all beer sales to Folds of Honor — the nonprofit organization that helps provide for the families of fallen and disabled service members.

Several area bars are participating, including Dirty Water, where owner Chris DeFelice said reps from Bud Light contacted him about the promotion.

“It was obvious I had to do participate,” DeFelice told OutKick. “Folds of Honor is a great patriotic organization that helps the families of those who never made it home. It was an easy decision.”

Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch team up with Washington DC bars in military promotion

The promotion states that 25 cents from every aluminum bottle of Bud Light and Budweiser (pictured above) sold will go to Folds of Honor.

OutKick spoke to one bar regular at Dirty Water who put aside his current Bud Light boycott to buy a can because of the promotion.

This latest move from Anheuser-Busch comes in the wake of yet another steep decline in sales.

While the numbers were slightly better than the previous week, sales of Bud Light were still down nearly 24% on a dollar basis for the week ending May 27 compared to last year.

To make matters worse, Modelo Especial overtook Bud Light as the top-selling beer for the month of May.

Aaaaaaaand to make matters even worse, experts recently warned that the once-popular beer could lose shelf space this fall if numbers don’t improve.

Yeah, not great.

It all stems from the Dylan Mulvaney partnership back in April, when Bud Light made a special can for the transgender TikTok star to celebrate one year of being a woman.

While Anheuser-Busch has since done their best to distance themselves from the fiasco, it’s been to no avail.

This particular promotion — while undoubtedly in response to the fallout — is nevertheless a good sign of things to come. While Bud Light has teamed up with Folds of Honor before, this particular move marks a staunch shift back to the beer’s core base.

Is it too little too late? That remains to be seen. Regardless, it’s still an awesome promotion and one that deserves applause — from all sides.

OutKick’s David Hookstead contributed to this story.