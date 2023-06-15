Anheuser-Busch Whistleblower Believes Dylan Mulvaney Campaign Was ‘Strategic Destruction Of Bud Light’

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light’s royal collapse as the king of beers was anything but a coincidence.

One former Anheuser-Busch employee is speaking out and calling Bud Light’s collapse over Dylan Mulvaney a strategic attempt to forever change the beer’s audience: away from the traditional man, in favor of the 2023 definition of what a “man” or “woman” can be.

The anonymous ex-employee sounded the alarm as a guest on OutKick’s “Tomi Lahren is Fearless.” The full episode airs tonight at 7 ET. Here’s a clip:

Speaking with Tomi, the whistleblower provided insight into what people at the brewing plants were thinking as woke executives sabotaged the legendary American beer with a destructive progressive agenda.

The anonymous whistleblower added shocking details on how Bud Light steered away from fans and embraced trans.

Bud Light’s Promotion of Dylan Mulvaney Leads To Historic Collapse

Tomi asked the anonymous ex-employee what fellow workers thought of the ultra-woke marketing plan.

“So everybody was upset, including management,” he said. “Every brewery has a plant manager that answers to corporate, and there seems to be a separation there because what corporate is doing is not reflective of what even the plant managers want.”

As it turned out, the general American public and the Bud Light workers rejected Bud Light’s promotion of Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney is a trans activist that routinely mocks women and is paid to promote products to fulfill a company’s criteria for woke.

“We would have these meetings, and nobody’s happy about it,” he added. “And everybody thinks it was a very bad idea. And you know, the sales and everything shows that.”

According to the whistleblower, executives from InBev — Anheuser Busch’s parent company — championed the decision to promote Mulvaney as part of Bud Light’s brand.

Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid — Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing, currently on leave — admitted that the company’s brand intended to no longer cater to “fratty” men.

InBev alienated a large sect, if not all, of its workforce by promoting the trans activist. Bud Light’s beer sales dropped nearly 30 percent, year-to-year, since the Mulvaney disaster.

So why follow through on an inexplicably foolish campaign?

“Why would they do this? What were they thinking?” the whistleblower asked. “Especially now. This is the worst; it’s like the worst time yet, the best timing. …

“Many of us are talking about that like they planned it in a way … like a strategic destruction of Bud Light.”

New Ownership Used Dylan Mulvaney Tank Job To Destroy Bud Light From The Inside

“When the company was bought over by InBev, a lot of things changed when it was owned by Anheuser-Busch. You know, it’s an American brand,” the whistleblower said.

He later added, “Bud Light has been failing for many years. We’ve talked about that for many years. The numbers of just, you know, little by little deteriorated. And it feels like they said, ‘let’s put this nail in the coffin.'”

Bud Light’s Miscalculation Leads To Americans Losing Jobs

The whistleblower noted the damaging effects that the Mulvaney campaign had on workers at Bud Light — those that disagreed with their company’s decision to go all-in on woke.

Boycotts forced Bud Light to reconsider its approach; for some, the irreversible damages have already been done.

“Now we have a lot of layoffs, a lot of I mean, a lot of loss in production. It would be easy for them to restructure. …

“It’s too obvious that they wouldn’t just mistakenly do this and not expect these repercussions.”

