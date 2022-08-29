‘Yellowstone’ Releases Chilling Season 5 Preview

The first preview for season five of “Yellowstone” has dropped.

The fifth season of the hit series with Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes premieres November 13 on the Paramount Network at 8:00 pm EST, and if the first teaser is an accurate indication of things to come, “Yellowstone” fans are in for a dark time.

In the short promo, John Dutton states, “We’re going to show the world who we are. What we do” as a banner that reads “All Will Be Revealed” flashes on the screen. To call it ominous would be an understatement.

Fire it up below.

There are a couple quick things I want to point out about the first teaser for “Yellowstone” season five. First, John is with Beth and Governor Lynelle Perry.

In season four, John made the decision to run for governor, and with Jamie’s storyline crashing into chaos, fans were left wondering how that would all play out.

Well, it looks like John is still embracing the plan that the only way to save Montana is to control it.

First preview for “Yellowstone” season five released. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NbDe7U4jos)

Secondly, Jamie is also briefly flashed on the screen. Without spoiling anything for those who might not be caught up, his fate is the most up in the air as we enter season five.

Through the first four seasons, we know Jamie wants to grow his own legacy, but that has led to some disastrous decisions.

None more notable than the decisions made in season four. Again, no spoilers for anyone not caught up, but the vast majority of you know what I’m talking about.

What clues does the “Yellowstone” season five preview give fans? (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NbDe7U4jos)

More than anything, fans are eager and excited for November 13 to get here. Given the ending of season four, there’s no doubt at all in my mind we’ll be off to the races from the jump.

The first four seasons were dark, gritty, violent, sinister and proved that the best strategy is to expect the unexpected.

With the walls closing in on the Duttons and Kayce’s infamous “end of us” comment to close out season four, you can bet the house season five will be out of control.

“Yellowstone” returns November 13 at 8:00 EST on the Paramount Network for season five. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Make sure to tune in November 13 for the two hour premiere, and keep checking back to OutKick for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them.