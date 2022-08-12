‘Yellowstone’ Star Shares Inside Look At Season 5

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser gave fans a bit of a treat with a recent Instagram post.

Millions of fans around the country are waiting on pins and needles for any information about season five to come out. While information has been protected like America’s nuclear codes, a few clues and hints have leaked out.

“Yellowstone” season five starts November 13 on the Paramount Network. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Now, the man famous for playing Rip on the hit Paramount Network show with Kevin Costner shared a look at him in character in the Montana wilderness.

To make matters even more interesting, Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth on the show, commented, “What a day [heart emoji].”

So, whatever was filmed on that day was very important to the story.

Cole Hauser shares “Yellowstone” season five photo. (Credit: Instagram/https://www.instagram.com/p/ChJPgyZsacG/)

Like I said above, information on the new season of “Yellowstone” has been protected like it’s a weapon being developed in Area 51.

We know it premieres November 13 and it’s going to be violent! Other than that, fans are left to speculate and hunt for clues on their own.

Cole Hauser shares a look at “Yellowstone” season five. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Given the ending of season four, there’s no limit on the directions the show could go. Once again, the Duttons have their backs to the wall as enemies close in.

Add in the fact Kayce’s vision trip saw “the end of us,” and it’s clear chaos is on the horizon. Yeah, you could say I’m excited!

November 13 needs to hurry up and get here. Fans want to get back on the ranch with the Duttons.

When does “Yellowstone” season five start? (Credit: Paramount Network)

Through the first four seasons, “Yellowstone” has been amazing. Now, we gear up for another run with Kevin Costner, Hauser, Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes and everyone else involved with Taylor Sheridan’s epic series.

Cole Hauser gives “Yellowstone” fans a behind the scenes look at season five. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them!