More information has leaked out about the upcoming season of “Yellowstone.”

The fifth season of the incredible Paramount Network show premieres November 13, and millions of fans around the country are amped to see the Duttons back on our screens.

While information about the new season has been incredibly limited, some news has leaked out. Now, we have some casting updates that might indicate what’s coming.

Josh Lucas, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein are all reprising their roles as young John Dutton, young Beth Dutton and young Rip, according to TVGuide.

The presence of all three in the new season is a crystal clear indication that we’ll have plenty of flashbacks in the new season.

Given how season four ended with the Duttons engulfed in chaos, once again, and Kayce’s ominous message about the “end of us,” nobody really knows what’s coming. Nobody has a clue, and anyone who says they do is probably lying.

What we do know is creator Taylor Sheridan is a master when it comes to creating incredibly complex and in-depth stories.

That’s why flashbacks have become such a pivotal tool for the Hollywood titan. We’ve seen them in all the previous seasons, and all the flashbacks have played major roles in the storylines.

The most notable one is most certainly Beth’s abortion after getting pregnant by Rip at a young age.

More than anything, “Yellowstone” fans want to be entertained, and through four seasons, Sheridan has done more than enough to get the job done.

The show is dark, sinister, captivating, violent and not woke. In 2022, finding a show with those qualities is about as rare as a unicorn sighting!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them going into the November 13 premiere! It’s going to be a fun time!