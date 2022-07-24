“Yellowstone” has made Kevin Costner a very wealthy man.
The hit show about a ranching family in Montana has taken the country by storm since it premiered in 2018, and Costner is getting paid big bucks to play John Dutton!
A report from Variety indicated the famous actor makes a staggering $1.3 million per episode of the hit Paramount Network show.
Given the fact “Yellowstone” is arguably the most popular show on TV and puts up unreal ratings, it’s not hard to understand why Costner is paid big bucks.
He’s the face of the series, and when you’re a leading man in a successful Hollywood production, you get paid. It’s that simple.
Also, with season five of “Yellowstone” expanding to 14 episodes, Costner will make $18.2 million for the upcoming season.
That’s a ton of cash!
If you’re not already watching “Yellowstone,” I can’t recommend it enough. It’s an epic show, and I have no doubt season five will be every bit as good as we’ve come to expect. November 13 can’t get here soon enough!
3 CommentsLeave a Reply
$1+ million is pretty much what the biggest make per episode. The old UCLA QB makes that on a show he doesn’t appear on screen any longer.
Most of the folks on Friends and Big Bang made that.
$18M would be about 8-9th on a middle-of-the-pack NBA team.
KC had plenty of cheddar prior to this show believe dat