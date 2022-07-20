‘Yellowstone’ Star Drops Major Season 5 Clues

“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly dropped some major clues about season five on her Instagram.

Millions of fans are desperately waiting for any information we can get on season five. The hit show returns November 13, and information drops have been few and far between.

Well, the woman famous for playing Beth Dutton gave fans a treat with a recent Instagram story.

Yellowstone (Credit: Paramount Network)

Reilly revealed the titles for multiple early season five episodes, according to Taste of Country. The episode titles she shared were “”One Hundred Years Is Nothing,” “The Sting of Wisdom,” “Horses in Heavens,” “Watch ‘Em Ride Away” and “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You.”

While it’s impossible to know what the episodes will entail, the script titles seem to indicate there will be a lot of pain. “The Sting of Wisdom” speaks for itself, and “Horses in Heavens” also indicates death awaits somebody.

Yellowstone (Credit: Paramount Network)

More than anything, fans are ready to get back on the ranch with the Duttons. Taylor Sheridan has created a beast of a series, and I’d argue it’s the best overall series made in several years.

Instead of focusing on woke nonsense, “Yellowstone” focuses on just being entertaining. You can’t ask for much more, and Sheridan’s series does it at an elite level.

Yellowstone (Credit: Paramount Network)

Now, we sit and wait for season five to premiere November 13. I have no doubt fans will vigorously debate what the episode titles might mean!