Some more news about “Yellowstone” season five has hit the web.

The fifth season of the hit show with Kevin Costner drops November 13 on the Paramount Network, and to say fans are excited might be the understatement of the year.

“Yellowstone” returns November 13. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Information surrounding the upcoming season has been protected like America’s nuclear arsenal, but some clues and hints have managed to leak out.

Now, Wendy Moniz, who plays Governor Lynelle Perry on the show, dropped multiple photos from the set of season five.

“Yellowstone” returns November 13 on the Paramount Network. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Most notably, the famous campsite makes an appearance. That must mean the Duttons are going to be going into the wilderness and away from the ranch at some point in season five.

While this is pure speculation on my part, the fact the tents are shown seems pretty significant. When we’ve seen the Duttons go off the grid in the past, it means something is going on.

When John did it in season three, it was to kind of reset before ultimately getting back on the warpath.

Have any “Yellowstone” season five spoilers leaked? (Credit: Paramount Network)

If the Duttons are away from the ranch and isolated, it’s fair to ask whether or not they’ve run into further problems.

Fans wait for “Yellowstone” season five to start. (Credit: Paramount Network)

After all, Kevin Costner did promise lots of violence! We know blood is going to be spilled just like in all the previous seasons.

The only questions are how much and who will be going down?

“Yellowstone” season five starts November 13. (Credit: Paramount Network)

We’ll find out all the answers starting November 13 when season five premieres. Let’s all hope like hell it lives up to the deafening levels of hype. Fans are eager and ready for another epic ride, and I hope you’ll all join us here at OutKick for the journey!