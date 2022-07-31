It sounds like the new season of “Yellowstone” will be loaded with violence.

The fifth season of the hit Paramount Network show premieres November 13, and there’s no doubt millions of fans around the country are amped up to get back to the ranch.

“Yellowstone” returns November 13. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Given the season four ending, there are limitless directions season five could play out, but if we know one thing for sure, it’s going to be violent.

“It’s been set up in a sense that there’s so much pressure on what’s coming for his land that he’s going to have to do something, so we’re going to see what he did and does to stay ahead of it and I think that’s what John Dutton has to do but the pressures about the land have been, always for this family, [that they’ve] got to hold on to it with a level of violence,” Costner explained during an interview with Variety.

The legendary actor further added, “The walls pressing on [John] are environmentalists, the Native American issues, politicians, the public outcry for more land. So, he’s dealing with really modern problems.”

If these comments from Costner don’t hype you up, I have to seriously wonder whether or not you’re even a real “Yellowstone” fan.

Through four seasons, it’s been one of the best shows made in a very long time. The Taylor Sheridan production focuses on being entertaining and only being entertaining. There’s no woke garbage.

It’s all about family, protecting your land and fighting against your enemy. It’s an all-American kind of show, and that’s why people love it.

Now, we’re gearing up to return November 13, and Costner has dropped some interesting hints about what to expect.

If there’s one thing we know about the Duttons and Rip, violence is always an option on the table. It sounds like that won’t change in season five.

Fans wouldn’t want to have it any other way!

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest season five news as I have it. I can’t wait to ride with all of you starting November 13!