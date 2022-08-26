‘Yellowstone’ Star Drops Behind The Scenes Look At Season 5

“Yellowstone” star Denim Richards gave fans a bit of a look at the new season.

The fifth season of the hit series with Kevin Costner premieres November 13 on the Paramount Network, and millions of fans around the country are fired up to get back to the ranch with the Duttons.

“Yellowstone” fans are pumped up for season five to start November 13. (Credit: Paramount Network)

While information surrounding the upcoming season has been protected at all costs, some behind the scenes looks have hit Instagram.

Richards, who plays fan favorite Colby on the series, shared a photo of him on set in costume, and captioned it, “The good ole Ranch life!! who’s ready for what comes next?”

While it doesn’t give fans much info at all about the new season, we’ll take anything we can get at this point.

Even a quick behind the scenes look will wet the whistle until an actual trailer drops.

Given the season four cliffhanger, nobody really has any idea where the Taylor Sheridan show will go from here. Remember, Kayce said he saw the “end of us,” but it’s not clear at all what that means.

Was it the end of the Duttons? The end of Kayce and Monica? The end of their way of life in Montana? “Yellowstone” could go in any direction.

What I do know for sure is fans can’t wait for November 13 to get here. Ever since “Yellowstone” premiered in 2018, it’s been one of the best shows ever made and the ratings have been unreal.

That’s what happens when you focus on just giving fans great content instead of going woke. “Yellowstone” is violent, gritty, dark, suspenseful and fun, and fans have shown up and showed out with monster ratings.

Maybe, just maybe, the rest of Hollywood could learn a lesson from Sheridan about what fans want to see.

When you give people something actually engaging instead of preachy nonsense, people get hooked. “Yellowstone” is a great example of that fact.

