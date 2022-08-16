‘Yellowstone’ Releases Awesome Video Ahead Of Season 5 Starting

“Yellowstone” continues to drop some content for fans to enjoy ahead of season five starting.

The fifth season of the hit Paramount Network show with Kevin Costner premieres November 13, and to say the excitement is off the charts would be an incredible understatement.

In order to wet the whistle of the rabid fanbase, “Yellowstone” and cast members from the series have been dropping videos and clues as we wait.

Now, the show dropped a look at Rip’s best moments, and I can promise fans don’t want to miss it.

Rip Wheeler is without a doubt one of the best TV characters we’ve seen in a very long time, and Cole Hauser’s ability to light up the screen as John Dutton’s right hand man is second to none.

The entire cast is excellent, but there’s definitely an argument to be made that Hauser shines the brightest among the ensemble cast.

More than anything, fans are desperate to see Rip, Kayce, John, Beth and the rest of the “Yellowstone” squad back on our screens starting November 13.

That’s roughly three months away, and those days can’t be crossed fast enough.

Given the end of season four, everyone is energized and fired up for some new episodes. I have no doubt Rip will be as protective and dangerous as always!

Make sure to check back for the latest “Yellowstone” season five updates as we have them! Trust me, we’re going to be in for an epic ride once November 13 finally gets here!