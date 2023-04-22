This XFL 84-Yard Fake Punt TD Is Awesome And Pitiful At The Same Time

Videos by OutKick

Yes, the XFL is STILL going on. I’ll be honest with you — I had no clue, either. Not only that, they’re almost like 10 weeks into the season.

Wild.

Anyway, the 1-8 Orlando Guardians drew up an 84-yard fake punt touchdown today against 6-3 St. Louis (no, I didn’t bother to learn their mascot), and it is both awesome and pathetic at the same time.

Roll tape!

Orlando Guardians punter Mac Brown has thrown a TD on a fake punt in two straight games.



This 84-yarder to Jordan Thomas is insane 👀



Cc: @PatMcAfeeShow



(🎥: @SpringFBnews) pic.twitter.com/LjnppQaDh3 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 22, 2023

This fake punt is why nobody watches the XFL

Look, I love football. I miss the hell out of it right now — especially on a Saturday. September can’t get here fast enough and I’ll contend forever that the four months of college and NFL season are simply the greatest time of our lives each year.

So, on one hand, this play is awesome. It’s a badass football highlight in April, which is cool on its own. And seeing this bag man rumble down the field is incredible.

But, it also shows exactly why nobody watches the XFL. It’s not the football we’re all used to. It’s not high-level in the slightest.

Do you think this play would happen in an Alabama game? Or a Chiefs game? No shot. Look at that pass! It’s horrific. It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen.

I’ve had three shoulder surgeries and I assure you I could do better than that.

Yet, somehow this duck not only gets caught, but then taken to the house! And nobody and I mean NOBODY is close to catching Jordan Thomas here. It’s hilariously bad.

Also, does pass interference not exist in the XFL? I’m genuinely asking, but Thomas pushes the defender into next week here.

No harm, no foul!

Cool play. But good God do I miss actual football.

Come on, fall.