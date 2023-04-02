Worst Field In XFL Goes Out With Bang As Terrible Conditions On Full Display For Likely Final Time

Videos by OutKick

As the XFL wraps up its seventh week of its 10-game regular season schedule in 2023, the Las Vegas Vipers have played their final home game. It likely marks the end of the worst field in the league.

Poor one out.

The XFL was able to secure legitimate playing fields for the majority of their teams. Except for the Vipers.

St. Louis Battlehawks — The Dome at America’s Center

San Antonio Brahmas — Alamodome

D.C. Defenders — Audi Field

Orlando Guardians — Camping World Stadium

Arlington Renegades _ Choctaw Stadium

Houston Roughnecks — TDECU Stadium

Seattle Sea Dragons — Lumen Field

Vegas Vipers — Cashman Field

Cashman Field, a 12,500-person stadium, has the lowest seating capacity in the league. It first opened in 1983 as a minor league baseball stadium, and was later renovated for the local USL Championship soccer club in 2019.

There isn’t much to it.

Vipers and Defenders underway at Cashman Field #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/sgm6XKYCXf — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) February 26, 2023

And as the XFL season got underway, Cashman Field quickly became a problem. The field needed to be spray-painted green, the lines were uneven, and divots in the dried-out grass created an issue.

Things did not get much better as the season went on. Cashman Field leaves a lot to be desired.

Presumably — if the XFL is able to return in 2024 — the Vipers will be relocated. The league will either get a deal with Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, or find somewhere else to play.

Despite the hopes of sickos everywhere, Las Vegas likely played its final game at Cashman Field on Saturday night. It marked the end of an era.

The XFL’s worst stadium went out with a bang!

Not only did a player hurdle a defender for a touchdown, the Vipers’ final home game included the league’s first kick return touchdown of the year.

On-field product aside, the field itself was as terrible as ever.

I will remember you… will you remember me… pic.twitter.com/xLiDizBxiz — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) April 1, 2023

Even the makeshift press box got its moment in the sun!

The scenic press box. Also, it’s 12-11.



The XFL is great, y’all. pic.twitter.com/VxMyjBcfth — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) April 1, 2023

Cashman Field has likely hosted its final XFL game. The league’s worst stadium did not disappoint in disappointing. We will never forget the home of the 2023 Vegas Vipers. Its (lack of) greatness will live forever.