WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair Burns Rubber At Daytona 500

Videos by OutKick

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, the daughter of legend Ric Flair, is ready for the Daytona 500.

What a great American!

Flair, who was named an honorary official earlier this week, was up and at ’em bright and early Sunday, and arrived at the track hours before the green flag was set to wave to kick off NASCAR’s 75th season.

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair takes in Daytona 500.

Charlotte Flair is ready for the Daytona 500.

Charlotte Flair goes from WWE to Daytona 500

Welcome to Daytona, Charlotte! You’re about to have yourself a damn DAY.

The younger Flair has built quite a resume for herself, and shows no signs of slowing down. She’s a 14-time world champion, one of the most dominant superstars in history, and now she’s getting to add Daytona 500 official to her box score.

Speaking of Daytona … this will be my sixth Daytona 500, and I can tell you – it still never gets old.

Can’t imagine why packing over 100,000 drunk fans for hours and hours into a huge grass infield wouldn’t be fun!

I assume this is Charlotte Flair’s first Daytona 500, but I’m not 100% sure on that. After a little digging, I did find out she drove the pace car a few years back at the Coke 600 in Charlotte, so maybe this ain’t her first Great American Race?

Regardless, she’s about to have herself a day. Can’t wait for this bad boy to go green, can’t wait for NASCAR to finally be back, and can’t wait for a WWE superstar to take it all on.

Give ’em hell & praise Dale, Charlotte!

(You’ll get that by the end of the day, I promise).