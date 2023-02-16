Charlotte Flair, WWE ‘Queen,’ Named Daytona 500 Race Official

Videos by OutKick

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, the daughter of Ric Flair, has been named the Honorary Race Official for the Daytona 500.

What a way for the 2023 NASCAR season to get going!

Flair was named one of the race’s honorary officials Thursday, and will be in town all weekend to take in the sights and sounds from NASCAR’s biggest race of the year.

“The Queen” is making Daytona a quick pit-stop on her Florida tour as she gears up for WrestleMania in April.

Four tires and fuel, Charlotte!

Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair’s daughter, coming to Daytona 500

Doesn’t get much better than a Flair jumpstarting the NASCAR season at the Daytona 500, and I think we can all agree we’re fine with either Ric or Queen Charlotte at this point.

The younger Flair has built quite a resume for herself, and shows no signs of slowing down. She’s a 14-time world champion, one of the most dominant superstars in history, and now she’s getting to add Daytona 500 official to her box score.

Talk about padding the stats!

Flair, by the way, ain’t a stranger to NASCAR, either. A few years back, Queen Charlotte drove the pace car during the Coke 600 … at Charlotte.

Charlotte Flair leads the NASCAR field to green. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Flair, by the way, is a taken woman for any of you ambitious fellas down in Daytona. The 36-year-old married Mexican wrestler Andrade El Idolo last May in a banger of a wedding.

Looks like someone I’d steer clear of pissing off, but that’s just me. Actually, now that I further scroll through Charlotte’s Instagram, you may wanna be cautious with her, too.

Welcome to Daytona, Charlotte!