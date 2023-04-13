WTA Ends China Boycott, Despite Never Getting What It Requested From Country Regarding Peng Shuai Safety

Videos by OutKick

Add the Women’s Tennis Association to the list of companies and organizations that have buckled to China’s will. The women’s tennis tour has announced they’ll end their boycott of the country, despite never getting the meeting with player Peng Shuai they had requested.

The WTA has been boycotting China since 2021 over Peng’s safety. This became a concern after she accused a high-ranking government official of sexual assault.

WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon told the Associated Press that the tour has ended its boycott because it doesn’t work.

“The stance that we took at the time was appropriate. And we stand by that. But 16 months into this, we’re convinced that our requests will not be met. And to continue with the same strategy doesn’t make sense,” Simon said.

“So we needed to look at a different approach. With this, our members believe it’s time to resume the mission in China, where we believe we can continue to make a positive difference, as we have for the last 20 years, while at the same time making sure that Peng is not forgotten. By returning, hopefully more progress can be made.”

Yeah, that’ll show ’em.

The Women’s Tennis Tour has announced an end to their 16-month boycott of China. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The WTA Giving In Hands A Win To The CCP

The Chinese government wasn’t going to be too alarmed about a WTA boycott causing their nation to crumble. That said, it said a lot that the WTA was willing to stand up to them to ensure a player’s safety.

At least, they were, until it cut into their bottom line. That’s the unfortunate reality with China. No one seems to be willing to take the financial hit that comes with not doing business in China. At some point, one company or organization will have to look at the big picture and put principles over its bottom line.

That’s a tough pill to swallow for businesses when their entire existence is centered around making money. A women’s tennis tour isn’t going to move the needle when it comes to giving the Chinese Communist Party a scare. This means that one of the big boys needs to step up and take one for the team.

Until someone like the NBA, Disney, or Nike (I know; fat chance) decides to actually stand for something instead of pretending to, the Chinese government will continue to do whatever it wants, whenever it wants, to whomever it wants.

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai was last seen in public at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

China Got Away With Their Actions Yet Again

Unfortunately, that includes Peng Shuai. She hasn’t been seen in public since the Chinese Communist Party trotted her out for the Beijing Olympics last year.

The WTA ending thire boycott momentarily popped Peng’s name back into the news cycle. However, there’s no way that going back to business as usual with China will bring more prolonged attention to her situation. China isn’t going to change course and follow through with the WTA’s demands after the organization coughed up all the leverage they had. It only allows the CCP to get away with their actions once again.

This was a win for the Chinese government. They’ll continue to do things like this because until someone really stands up to them, they’ll think they’re untouchable.

