Celtics Star Asks Why Nike, Which Bends The Knee To Communist China, Suddenly Cares About Ethics

Jaylen Brown has had enough of the Kyrie Irving fallout, and the Celtics star is starting to question some of the folks pointing the finger.

For starters, Brown took to Twitter earlier this week to ask Nike a simple question.

“Since when did Nike care about ethics?” he asked after the shoe company suspended its relationship with Irving last week.

Since when did Nike care about ethics? https://t.co/f8t2eY994v — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) November 10, 2022

A simple question that the woke company will never, ever answer. Why? Because they don’t care about ethics – just public appearances, virtue-signaling and the bottom line.

The multi-billion dollar company loves calling out problems in America, but continues to bend the knee to China, where the CCP is currently accused of committing genocide against the Uyghur Muslim population, saying that it’s a “brand that is of China.“

They’ve got not problem cutting ties with Kyrie Irving over a Twitter post, but won’t dare take a stand against China’s human rights abuses.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the company said in its initial statement. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8.

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”

Kyrie Irving suspended by NBA, Nike. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving fallout includes suspension, endorsement losses

Irving has been embroiled in controversy for two weeks now, ever since posting a link to a film titled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.

The film contains racially charged messaging, which Irving has not voiced or discussed at length.

The Nets suspended Irving last Thursday after he spoke to reporters and reiterated that he cannot be antisemitic and has a firm understanding of his beliefs.

He later apologized in an Instagram post but was dropped by Nike a few days later.

Irving was also given a to-do list to return to NBA action following all the backlash. Among six boxes for Irving to check was speaking with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, which he did earlier this week.

“I personally, based on what he said directly to me, have no doubt that he’s not antisemitic, but I think there’s a process that he’s going to now need to go through,” Silver told the New York Times. “I think he understands that and incidentally, it’s now with the Nets who are working with specifics.”

Jaylen Brown then took to Twitter to ask about Nike’s suddenly good morals, and, shockingly, hasn’t gotten a response yet.

I’m sure it’s coming, though.