Disney Admits They’ll Continue to Bow to China on Film Censorship

Videos by OutKick

The Walt Disney Company is on quite the run of late.

Disney has in recent months fought a well-publicized battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

After legislation was finalized for the state’s takeover of property around Walt Disney World, news broke that the company was desperately fighting to retain control.

Then during public comments to shareholders, CEO Bob Iger made some incredibly hypocritical remarks about freedom of speech.

READ: DISNEY CEO WHO PUNISHED GINA CARANO FOR FREE SPEECH COMPLAINS HE SHOULDN’T BE PUNISHED FOR FREE SPEECH

After those remarks, bewildering for their lack of self-awareness, new reports have confirmed how little Iger actually cares about free speech.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Iger recently met with a House select committee on China.

The discussion centered around the Chinese Communist Party’s censorship demands, and how the company navigates such requests.

While claiming their “goal” is not to change the stories, a source told Deadline that Disney acknowledged it’s “a value judgment and don’t always get it right.”

Like, perhaps the debacle around the release of their remake of Mulan? Where they thanked China’s propaganda commission?

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Robert Iger, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Disney Engages in Censorship While Virtue Signaling at Home

Disney’s stated policy around international distribution claims that their edits are as “narrow as possible.”

“We seek to share our stories in their original form as we and the artists involved have created them. If we make edits because of legal or other considerations, they will be as narrow as possible. We will not make an edit where we believe it would impact the storytelling. In that circumstance, we will not distribute the content in that market,” it claims.

Yet when releasing Doctor Strange, for example, one character’s nationality was changed from Tibetan so as not to offend China.

Simply, Disney has no intention of exiting the Chinese marketplace for film distribution, thanks to the profit opportunities it provides.

So instead, they’ll continue to alter characters and adjust storylines to suit the demands of the Chinese Communist Party.

That might be acceptable, but not when compared to Disney’s incessant virtue signaling in the US.

When Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education bill restricting the teaching of inappropriate content to young children, Disney went ballistic.

They issued an inexcusable statement, announcing their intention to interfere in the legislative process. They’ve also started replacing Splash Mountain at their parks, a near universally beloved, classic attraction.

All because the great Woke Moral Panic of 2020 led to unnecessary concerns over its connection to a decades old film.

Disney is so concerned with claiming to be an “inclusive” company, yet frequently does business with China. And in doing so, complies with the demands of a country that stands in direct opposition to Disney’s stated goals.

This meeting confirms once again that the modern version of Disney is a hypocritical mess. They care about free speech, unless it comes from the wrong political ideology. They strongly believe in DEI, until it comes to China.

Disney’s in free fall, and as always, they have no one to blame but themselves.