Splash Mountain Draws Record Lines On Final Day After Woke Disney Shut It Down For ‘Racist’ Reasons

For a ride that is going the way of the dodo because it was deemed so racist, a lot of people turned out to say goodbye to Splash Mountain on Monday.

In fact, the flume ride which had been in operation since 1992, broke records thanks to the throngs of guests who turned up for one last ride.

Splash Mountain was a fan-favorite attraction for its entire existence, and it wasn’t unusual for it to have some of the highest waits in the Magic Kingdom. However, on its last day of operations, the wait time was completely absurd.

Some even waited 220 minutes to bid the ride adieu.

Just think how many turkey legs, Mickey-shaped pretzels, and $6 Cokes one could consume in that amount of time.

If you weren’t aware, the ride was based around a segment from the 1946 part live-action, part animated film Song of the South. That movie has long been accused of employing racial stereotypes in the post-Civil War era.

At least that’s what the people who complain saw. The rest of us saw a log flume where a fox and a bear try to catch a cartoon rabbit.

Those folks sure seem to be enjoying a ride that is so exceedingly racist according to progressives that it needs to be removed. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Disney First Announced The Ride Was Going To Be Replaced In 2020

Disney is a company prone to buckling to progressive pressure or diving headfirst into woke politics on their own accord.

So. it shouldn’t have come as a shock when they announced in 2020 that they’d be replacing the ride. It’s set to be converted into a ride called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This next incarnation of the ride is based on the 2009 movie The Princess and the Frog.

“The new concept is inclusive — one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year,” a Disney spokesperson said in 2020, per Fox News.

I’ll translate that for you: “Buzzword, buzzword, buzzword; hey, woke idiots, please don’t get mad at us; buzzword, virtue signal.”

However, despite the announcement, the ride continued to operate for years after that announcement. It wasn’t until Bob Iger returned as the company’s CEO late last year that the company set a final date for the ride’s closure.

Disney put off closing Splash Mountain for years. However, CEO Bob Iger’s return seems to have put those long-delayed plans into motion. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Disney CEO Bob Iger Decided To Do Away With Splash Mountain

Iger was one of those who saw the ride’s source material as too offensive for modern audiences.

Because that’s his call to make… apparently.

He even told stock holder this point blank in 2020.

“I’ve felt, as long as I’ve been CEO, that ‘Song of the South’ was — even with a disclaimer — just not appropriate in today’s world,” Iger said.

Still, the record lines that showed up on the ride’s final day should show once again, that a major portion of the population doesn’t agree with some corporation’s woke agenda. If they did, there would’ve been tumbleweeds blowing through the ride’s queue on its last day instead of crowds.

Why would thousands of people waste four hours to ride something they think is abhorrently racist?

It’s probably because it’s not, and they don’t think that.

Unfortunately, Splash Mountain is no longer around. At least we have, the ungodly expensive souvenir photos to remember it by.

