Woody Harrelson Defies Liberal Nation, Again, With RFK Jr. Support

Hollywood stars must choose their hats wisely these days.

Donning a red MAGA hat might find your employment prospects drying up in a New York Minute. Larry David mocked that notion on a hilarious episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Now, putting on a hat with a prominent Democrat’s name emblazoned on it could be equally problematic.

Maybe worse.

Woody Harrelson is learning that lesson the hard way.

The “Cheers” alum got all sorts of grief for posing with “Curb” regular Cheryl Hines for a social media-ready snapshot. The catch? Harrelson was wearing a hat with “Kennedy 2024” on it. That’s Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., scion of the country’s most prominent political clan and husband of the comic actress.

Kennedy is running for president against current White House occupant Joe Biden and was polling in the 20 percent range according to recent surveys. He’s still a longshot to upend Biden’s bid for a second term, but he’s generated massive news coverage and a surprising amount of right-leaning support.

Critics hammer his rhetoric on vaccinations. Defenders say he spoke more honestly about COVID-19 than most government officials.

The media loathe Kennedy, witness hit piece after hit piece attempting to erase him from the political scene. Big Tech hates him more, banning his appearances on charges of “misinformation.”

Meanwhile, skits like this remain on YouTube with nary a fact check in sight.

Harrelson’s politically charged selfie drew instant scorn from Liberals on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Progressives raged against the 62-year-old star, calling him “anti-science” and warning he had “canceled” himself.

The actor will likely take it all in stride. After all, his image remains that of a lovable, middle-aged stoner who just so happens to be a first-class actor. He leans to the Left, no doubt, dubbing himself a Marxist in a recent Newsweek interview. He’s still quick to critique both sides of the ideological aisle.

“I’m liberal and conservative. I’m not blue or red, I’m purple. So I got no leanings either way.” Woody Harrelson

And he’s already survived a more sizable Cancel Culture scare.

Earlier this year, Harrelson hosted “Saturday Night Live” and devoted part of his opening monologue to smiting COVID-19 overreach and Big Pharma. He did so via a sly, satirical commentary (tweaked by Bill Maher) comparing a dystopian script he had been given to what the country experienced during the lockdowns.

“So the movie goes like this, the biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over. I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day long.” Woody Harrelson

Did Harrelson go on an Apology Tour a la Scarlett Johansson or Stephen King to appease the woke mob? Not even close.

No, I don’t look at that s***. I feel like, ‘I said it on “SNL.”‘ I don’t need to go further with it… other than to say — well, no, I won’t. Never mind. That’s enough.… But it don’t change my life one bit. Not one bit, if the mainstream media wants to have a go at you, right? My life is still wonderful.” Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson never shies away from his beliefs. (Photo by Pierre Suu/WireImage).

Harrelson belongs to a very small club of entertainers who speak their mind and resist Cancel Culture’s punitive presence. That microscopic group includes Ice Cube, the hard-charging rapper who dares to reach across the aisle when necessary and spoke to interviewers across the political spectrum in recent weeks to promote his Big3 basketball league.

Actor Tim Robbins seems cut from similar cloth given his recent statements excoriating pandemic overreach and his industry’s vaccine mandates.

For Harrelson, being a lone wolf isn’t a role or character. It’s his personal brand.