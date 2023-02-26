Woody Harrelson Destroys Vaccine Mandates, Lockdowns During ‘SNL’ Appearance

Videos by OutKick

Woody Harrelson used his “Saturday Night Live” appearance to take some shots at vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

The popular actor and “True Detective” legend is known for being an outside the box thinker and marching to the beat of his own drum. That was on full display during his monologue. He used the pitch of a fake movie to absolutely slam lockdowns and big pharma as nothing more than cartels.

“Okay, the movie goes like this. The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they come out if they take the cartels’ drugs and keep taking them over and over,” Harrelson said in an all-time troll move.

Woody Harrelson didn’t hold back.

If there’s one industry that’s full of sheep, it’s entertainment. Most people in that industry don’t dare to go against the grain.

Outside of a handful of people (Tim Dillon and Joe Rogan come to mind), most people in that world just do what they’re told and then shame the rest of us for asking questions.

After all, we’re just regular people. How dare we the idea of shutting down the country for a virus with an incredibly high survival rate. Just shut up and don’t ask questions. Take your shots and be grateful.

Woody Harrelson rips vaccine mandates and lockdowns during “SNL” appearance. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Obviously, that’s a lot of sarcasm, but you get my point. The entertainment industry likes to pride itself as being full of free thinkers, but in reality, you’d be hard pressed to find an industry with more group think. That’s why it’s so awesome to see Woody Harrelson out here just riffing.

“Saturday Night Live” has been declining for years, but this is a reminder that it’s still a big platform. These comments from Woody Harrelson already have millions of views online. The video above had 55,000 likes.

Woody Harrelson destroys big pharma during “Saturday Night Live” appearance. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Clearly, he said something that people agree with, and given the chaos of the past three years, it’s not hard to understand why this is so refreshing. It’s great to see someone with a huge platform outside of ourselves speak up.

Now, it will soon be time for the cancelation efforts against Woody Harrelson. You can go ahead and set your watches to that happening at any moment. Free thought and free speech simply won’t be tolerated by the extremists who worship at the altar of COVID.